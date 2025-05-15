Label Asha Gautam’s new collections mix Indian textile heritage with modern artistry

A

Our Festive Edit, while echoing the celebratory mood, carries forward many of the signature elements that define our design language—luxurious fabrics, rich colour palettes, and intricate embroideries. This collection, which we often refer to as handloom couture, is deeply rooted in Indian textile heritage, underscoring handlooms that require immense time, patience, and craftsmanship, many of which take several months to weave and prepare. It usually takes about seven to 12 months to make each piece. This long timeline reflects our commitment to preserving and honouring the slow, intentional processes that define authentic Indian craftsmanship. To bring a sense of drama and individuality to the collection, we played with contemporary draping techniques—styling dupattas differently and reimagining blouse silhouettes. From timeless classics to playful cuts and bold, edgy designs, the blouses add a layer of personal expression, allowing each ensemble to feel unique while remaining part of a cohesive festive narrative. The result is a collection that balances tradition with innovation, crafted for those who cherish heritage yet embrace modern elegance.