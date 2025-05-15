Label Asha Gautam’s new collections mix Indian textile heritage with modern artistry
Label Asha Gautam’s Chitrakala is a dual edit that celebrates India’s textile heritage through the lens of modern artistry. Designer Gautam Gupta takes us through the two thoughtfully curated collections, The Festive Edit and The Saree Edit.
Designer Gautam Gupta blends time-honoured weaves with playful silhouettes in a dual collection that reimagines festive and sari dressing
Tell us about The Saree Edit and The Festive Edit.
For this line, we explored playful drapes and experimented with weaves to infuse a sense of joy and freshness. Inspired by the spirit of festivity, celebration, togetherness, and bonding, we developed the collection to reflect that mood. True to our ethos, the collection is rich in Indian textiles and embroideries. We’ve worked extensively with Paithani silk, Banarasi tissue, Kanjeevarams, and Bandhanis, often combining them within a single outfit to create unique ensembles. The festive palette features vibrant reds, maroons, peaches, and pinks, balanced with elegant beige and gold tones. We played with varied weaves, embroidery techniques, and thoughtful combinations to ensure each piece stands out while remaining part of a cohesive story.
How different are the saris in this collection?
This collection features extensive appliqué work, like layering Kanjeevaram onto tissue saris in the skirt section or placing Paithani over Kanjeevaram, enhanced with delicate French knot embroidery. We’ve also introduced pre-stitched saris crafted from traditional weaves, offering greater ease and comfort when wearing them. Unlike our bridal line, this collection caters to the extended family, focusing on mothers.
What does the festive edit look like?
Our Festive Edit, while echoing the celebratory mood, carries forward many of the signature elements that define our design language—luxurious fabrics, rich colour palettes, and intricate embroideries. This collection, which we often refer to as handloom couture, is deeply rooted in Indian textile heritage, underscoring handlooms that require immense time, patience, and craftsmanship, many of which take several months to weave and prepare. It usually takes about seven to 12 months to make each piece. This long timeline reflects our commitment to preserving and honouring the slow, intentional processes that define authentic Indian craftsmanship. To bring a sense of drama and individuality to the collection, we played with contemporary draping techniques—styling dupattas differently and reimagining blouse silhouettes. From timeless classics to playful cuts and bold, edgy designs, the blouses add a layer of personal expression, allowing each ensemble to feel unique while remaining part of a cohesive festive narrative. The result is a collection that balances tradition with innovation, crafted for those who cherish heritage yet embrace modern elegance.
How to style up ethnic or fusion looks for summer occasions?
Blouses have become a powerful canvas for creativity when styling saris and lehengas. From bold necklines and dramatic sleeves, to layering elements like jackets, capes, or bustier-style inners, blouses nowadays define the outfit. Accessories, too, now play a major role in elevating traditional ensembles.