Rimple and Hapreet’s pret label Rahi offers chic options for wedding occasions

With Rahi, we wanted to create something more accessible, especially for those who aren’t the bride or immediate family but still attend multiple weddings and functions. Our customers wanted something that they could wear more regularly. This inspired us to create pieces that carry our sig- nature motifs and craftsmanship while bridging the gap between couture and occasion-wear. We set out to celebrate the elegance of simplicity — through form, flow, and fabric. Drawing inspiration from the natural drape and poise of Indian attire, the silhouettes — shararas, kalidar suits and the Punjabi kurti with salwar — were thoughtfully designed with carefully placed signature embroidery.