Rimple and Hapreet’s pret label Rahi offers chic options for wedding occasions
Designers Rimple and Harpreet’s new pret wear label, Rahi, just launched a curated selection of everyday silhouettes, including kurtas, shararas, and easy separates crafted with breezy, comfortable fabrics. We speak with Rimple to learn more.
Rahi by Rimple and Harpreet brings everyday elegance to summer weddings
What is the Rahi edit all about and what’s the idea behind it?
With Rahi, we wanted to create something more accessible, especially for those who aren’t the bride or immediate family but still attend multiple weddings and functions. Our customers wanted something that they could wear more regularly. This inspired us to create pieces that carry our sig- nature motifs and craftsmanship while bridging the gap between couture and occasion-wear. We set out to celebrate the elegance of simplicity — through form, flow, and fabric. Drawing inspiration from the natural drape and poise of Indian attire, the silhouettes — shararas, kalidar suits and the Punjabi kurti with salwar — were thoughtfully designed with carefully placed signature embroidery.
What inspires your designs?
We are avid travellers and love exploring the bounty of different countries. Our latest couture collection, Firangi Mahal, was inspired by our in-depth research of the early 1920’s era or the pre-independence era. I recently travelled to Egypt and fell in love with the gold and opulence there, and how they played with colour and contrast. Our travels inspire our clothes in different ways. Sometimes we pick up motifs and embroidery from clothes and architecture. We learn a lot about colour, contrast and significance in other places and incorporate those into our collections.
What’s trending in summer festive weddingwear?
For the new-age bride or guest, luxury is no longer about excess; it’s about intention. The summer bride is celebrating ease and elegance. We see lighter fabrics in pastel shades, something that moves easily without weighing the bride down. Most importantly, people are prioritising comfort. They’re gravitating towards clothes that provide coolness in these harsh weather conditions.
What are the summer festive occasion wear must-haves?
Flattering silhouettes that go from day-to-night, with delicate embroidery, will be everywhere. Suits, kalidars and shararas will be in, apart from kaftans.
How have you included sustainability in the collection?
We work towards making pieces that can be passed down for generations. We truly believe in reusing and re-purposing clothes and many of our clients come back to us with something they picked from us 15 years back and ask us to customise their special outfit based on the original garment
What new can we expect from Rimple and Harpreet in the future?
It’s been a very busy few months at our headquarters with important projects underway. We are designing upcoming collections and new launches which will set the tone for us going forward. In terms of what we can talk about, we are designing the costumes for Ramayana which is releasing later this year, which has been a unique challenge. We have worked on many period dramas for Bollywood previously but this is the first film we’re working on that is rooted in our mythology.