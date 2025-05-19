This new fashion line is inspired by the spirit of summer through six yards of grace

No matter how much we grumble about summer’s heat, there’s an irresistible charm in its golden sunshine, juicy mangoes, and the scent of blossoms clinging to warm breezes. As we shed the layers of winter, our wardrobes crave lightness and ease. Five Point Five embraces this seasonal poetry with their new Summer Edit.

A look at Five Point Five's newest line-up

Co-founder Nitin Singla shares that the Summer Edit 2025 draws inspiration from the very essence of summer — “breezy, bright, and free.” After a season steeped in festive opulence, the brand felt a natural shift toward something lighter. This edit marks the return of their beloved linen saris, handwoven in Bengal and now refreshed with digitally rendered floral prints — lending a contemporary flair to a timeless classic. It also introduces a limited-edition capsule that marries Benarasi weaving with Gujarat’s rich craft traditions, including Kutch Bandhej and Bhujodi Ajrakh. “These saris travel from Uttar Pradesh to the vibrant looms of Gujarat, transforming into exquisite pieces woven with rich stories,” Nitin adds.