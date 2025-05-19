This new fashion line is inspired by the spirit of summer through six yards of grace

No matter how much we grumble about summer’s heat, there’s an irresistible charm in its golden sunshine, juicy mangoes, and the scent of blossoms clinging to warm breezes. As we shed the layers of winter, our wardrobes crave lightness and ease. Five Point Five embraces this seasonal poetry with their new Summer Edit.
Co-founder Nitin Singla shares that the Summer Edit 2025 draws inspiration from the very essence of summer — “breezy, bright, and free.” After a season steeped in festive opulence, the brand felt a natural shift toward something lighter. This edit marks the return of their beloved linen saris, handwoven in Bengal and now refreshed with digitally rendered floral prints — lending a contemporary flair to a timeless classic. It also introduces a limited-edition capsule that marries Benarasi weaving with Gujarat’s rich craft traditions, including Kutch Bandhej and Bhujodi Ajrakh. “These saris travel from Uttar Pradesh to the vibrant looms of Gujarat, transforming into exquisite pieces woven with rich stories,” Nitin adds.
The collection also sees the revival of Dibya, one of the label’s most cherished tissue saris, now reimagined in a crushed texture that brings added softness and fluidity. Five Point Five blends heritage with modernity, crafting saris that balance tradition and freshness.
For fabrics, Nitin expresses, “The Summer Edit showcases a diverse range of fabrics, each chosen for its texture and seasonal wearability — think linen, chanderi, tissue, tissuelinen, chiniya silk, and kora (organza).” The colour palette includes magenta, blue, yellow, green, white, and blush tones.
According to Nitin, these shades are inspired by summer blooms, festive vibrancy, and clear skies, designed to lift the mood and transition from day to evening. In terms of designs, one can find self-check patterns, digitally printed florals, ombré effects, subtle zari checks, and hand-block and dyeing into these saris. Every sari has a small surprise in detail — a finish, atexture, a print — that elevates its simplicity.
Prices start at Rs 5,000.
Available online.