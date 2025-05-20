Tasveer is a celebration of handloom, a narrative of heritage and memory

There’s something deeply personal and magical about photographs. They’re timeless whispers of our past, gateways to childhood laughter, cherished friendships, and moments etched in emotion. A single image can cradle countless stories, still vivid after years. Fashion designer Gaurav Katta’s new collection Tasveer talks about this emotion — a treasure trove of memories, where every handcrafted piece feels like a story passed down through generations, rich with emotion and steeped in nostalgia.

Tasveer is a celebration of handloom

Gaurav shares, “Tasveer is a celebration of handloom, an artistic narrative inspired by heritage architecture and intricate geometric wall art.” Rooted in the brand’s ethos and mindful of its discerning audience, he envisioned a collection that feels both authentic and evocative, much like an artistic extension of history, woven into silhouettes that honour culture while evolving with each generation.

Gaurav’s creative language treats tradition as something fluid, constantly shifting, never static. His pieces feature soft pastel palettes, rich fabrics like silk, crepe, and cotton, and a play of oriental geometric motifs. Emphasising handcrafted zardozi and detailed textures, his work captures elegance with a contemporary sensibility.