Tasveer is a celebration of handloom, a narrative of heritage and memory

There’s something deeply personal and magical about photographs. They’re timeless whispers of our past, gateways to childhood laughter, cherished friendships, and moments etched in emotion. A single image can cradle countless stories, still vivid after years. Fashion designer Gaurav Katta’s new collection Tasveer talks about this emotion — a treasure trove of memories, where every handcrafted piece feels like a story passed down through generations, rich with emotion and steeped in nostalgia.
Gaurav shares, “Tasveer is a celebration of handloom, an artistic narrative inspired by heritage architecture and intricate geometric wall art.” Rooted in the brand’s ethos and mindful of its discerning audience, he envisioned a collection that feels both authentic and evocative, much like an artistic extension of history, woven into silhouettes that honour culture while evolving with each generation.
Gaurav’s creative language treats tradition as something fluid, constantly shifting, never static. His pieces feature soft pastel palettes, rich fabrics like silk, crepe, and cotton, and a play of oriental geometric motifs. Emphasising handcrafted zardozi and detailed textures, his work captures elegance with a contemporary sensibility.
Discussing Tasveer, Gaurav says, “The colours are thoughtfully chosen, not overpowering to any skin tone, yet subtle enough to highlight the delicate intricacy of zardozi.” The collection’s unique design elements draw deep inspiration from the architectural nuances of Rajasthan, seamlessly reimagining those motifs into finely detailed creations with artistic precision.
From production to intricate design accents, the process behind the collection is deliberate and refined. “Every silhouette, every embroidered detail, and each thoughtful finish adds depth to the collection — reflecting its true character in the most genuine and graceful way,” adds Gaurav. Tasveer features salwar-kurta sets, lehengas, sherwanis, and IndoWestern ensembles. It embodies the essence of slow fashion, offering pieces that are not just stylish but eternally relevant. Designed with occasion wear in mind, every silhouette speaks of purpose and poise.
With Tasveer, Gaurav aims to evoke a sense of love, presence, and the intimate charm of a pushtaini (ancestral) garment. Even with customisation options, each adaptation is thoughtfully designed to ensure the garment stays rooted in culture, never compromising its evergreen identity.
Prices start at Rs 38,500.
Available online.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi