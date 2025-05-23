Bunka’s SS’25 Collection Nava celebrates lightness, craft and quiet luxury

With the sun warming the earth and nature stirring back to life, spring and summer arrive not just as seasons, but as symbols of transformation. It is in this spirit of renewal that Bunka’s Spring/Summer ’25 collection, Nava, comes to life—its very name drawn from the Persian word for ‘new’ and ‘fresh’. Evocative of sun-drenched mornings and quiet elegance, Nava is a love letter to lightness, femininity, and freedom.

“There’s something deeply symbolic about the start of summer. It signifies new beginnings and gives us a chance to reflect and take on the season with a zeal to adapt and grow,” says Harmeet Bajaj, founder of Bunka.

Breezy silhouettes

The collection blends breezy silhouettes with intricate craftsmanship, offering pieces that feel both timeless and relevant. Signature textiles include airy linens, cotton voile, poplin, and ethereal silk organza—each chosen not only for their beauty but also for their wearability in the summer months. “Our pastel palette, dominated by soft whites and warm beiges, sets the tone, while floral hues of peach, pink, and lavender bring the joy of the season into every stitch,” Harmeet explains.