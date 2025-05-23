Bunka’s SS’25 Collection Nava celebrates lightness, craft and quiet luxury

With the sun warming the earth and nature stirring back to life, spring and summer arrive not just as seasons, but as symbols of transformation. It is in this spirit of renewal that Bunka’s Spring/Summer ’25 collection, Nava, comes to life—its very name drawn from the Persian word for ‘new’ and ‘fresh’. Evocative of sun-drenched mornings and quiet elegance, Nava is a love letter to lightness, femininity, and freedom.
“There’s something deeply symbolic about the start of summer. It signifies new beginnings and gives us a chance to reflect and take on the season with a zeal to adapt and grow,” says Harmeet Bajaj, founder of Bunka.
The collection blends breezy silhouettes with intricate craftsmanship, offering pieces that feel both timeless and relevant. Signature textiles include airy linens, cotton voile, poplin, and ethereal silk organza—each chosen not only for their beauty but also for their wearability in the summer months. “Our pastel palette, dominated by soft whites and warm beiges, sets the tone, while floral hues of peach, pink, and lavender bring the joy of the season into every stitch,” Harmeet explains.
Techniques such as broderie anglaise, fine cutwork, delicate lace accents, and 3D embroidered florals bring an artful, handmade quality to the collection. “Delicate lacework and hand-beaded elements add a layer of sophistication that makes each piece effortlessly elegant,” says Harmeet.
The Bunka Woman, as imagined by the brand, is modern yet rooted, confident yet understated. “She values sustainability over fleeting trends. She’s not just shopping—she’s curating a wardrobe that reflects her taste, her values, and her lifestyle,” Harmeet notes. With Nava, Bunka continues this evolution—offering garments that transition seamlessly from day to evening, exuding quiet luxury.
Among the standout pieces this season are the Ann Shirt and Ann Skirt. Ribbon accents, fine cutwork, and the brand’s distinctive detailing set them apart. The Ina Tunic and Emma Shirt, too, hold a special place in Harmeet’s heart, “They’re delicate, lightweight, and carry our signature 3D embroidery.”
Price starts at Rs 7,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin