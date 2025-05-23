New capsule collection from Tilfi explores the nuances of kora silk
Benaras-based label Tilfi’s newest collection, Of Threads and Time, is an ode to the delicate kora silk. It features a capsule collection of six intricately handwoven creations with an imprint of classical designs, woven in Banaras using heritage techniques. The collection celebrates the airy grace and archival complexity of museum-grade weaving, includes paisley bootis, and an intricate resham weave. Borders of Time, with its unembellished body and angular paisley border, grounds the collection in stillness and strength, while Scattered Light offers a sense of gentle abundance with a field of bootis that catch and hold the light. Crimson Passage revives the historic rangkat weave in rich, diagonal blocks of reds and maroons. At the same time, Woven Breath recalls the subtle brilliance of an all-over resham jaal, and the last, Drifting Light, the lightest of them all, is in silk tissue and elongated paisleys. We speak with the co-founder, Aditi Chand, on the same.
Tilfi's new collection weaves time and tradition in kora silk
What was the idea behind the edit?
The core idea was to create a collection that feels timeless, not through embellishment, but through essence, and our diaphanous kora or organza silks felt like the perfect textile for such an exploration. Through this edit, we bring kora together with classical forms and archival techniques to honour the lived beauty of inheritance.
What is trending in summer-festive wedding looks?
These days, summer weddings are embracing a refined sense of opulence, one that favours timeless craftsmanship over excess. Whether for bride, bridesmaid, or guest, the emphasis is shifting towards ensembles that hold meaning, memory, and quiet grandeur. For summer soirées, opt for saris that feel as light as they look—light, breathable weaves. For summer occasions, the key lies in effortless elegance—pieces that move with lightness but carry quiet intent. Fusion styling for summer occasions is about harmonising comfort with tradition.
Tell us about your upcoming collections.
Over the past year, we’ve been quietly developing a new chapter in our textile store, one that introduces handwoven linens crafted in Banaras, bringing a novel fibre to our repertoire. Alongside this collection of linens, we’re set to unveil a line of joyful, summer-friendly silk cotton saris—light, breathable, and imbued with a sense of effortless elegance. Both collections reflect our continued pursuit of innovation grounded in tradition.