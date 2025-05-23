New capsule collection from Tilfi explores the nuances of kora silk

Benaras-based label Tilfi’s newest collection, Of Threads and Time, is an ode to the delicate kora silk. It features a capsule collection of six intricately handwoven creations with an imprint of classical designs, woven in Banaras using heritage techniques. The collection celebrates the airy grace and archival complexity of museum-grade weaving, includes paisley bootis, and an intricate resham weave. Borders of Time, with its unembellished body and angular paisley border, grounds the collection in stillness and strength, while Scattered Light offers a sense of gentle abundance with a field of bootis that catch and hold the light. Crimson Passage revives the historic rangkat weave in rich, diagonal blocks of reds and maroons. At the same time, Woven Breath recalls the subtle brilliance of an all-over resham jaal, and the last, Drifting Light, the lightest of them all, is in silk tissue and elongated paisleys. We speak with the co-founder, Aditi Chand, on the same.

Tilfi's new collection weaves time and tradition in kora silk