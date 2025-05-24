It’s fascinating how the world of fashion draws creativity from every corner. Many designers turn to India’s rich culture, natural beauty, travel stories, and ageold craftsmanship for inspiration. Fashion brand Limerick, helmed by the creative forces Abirr and Nanki Pajneja, known for blending contemporary aesthetics with Indian roots, releases a new collection, Reverie inspired by the intricate charm of Kangra miniature paintings. Rooted in history, the edit exudes artistic expression, seamlessly weaving heritage into a visual treat.
The founder and designer Nanki says, “Reverie is inspired by the lyrical world of Kangra miniature paintings — one of the most emotionally nuanced and romantic styles to emerge from 18th-century India.”
She further explains that the collection draws from delicate scenes of Goddess Radha and her companions — dancing, reminiscing, and conversing about Lord Krishna amidst lush groves and architectural gardens.
“These quiet moments of feminine grace and introspection became the heart of this edit. Our aim was to preserve the spirit of Kangra while translating it into something that speaks to today’s woman — expressive, emotional, and effortlessly elegant,” she adds.
The colour palette for this edit, is drawn from nature and heritage frescoes. You’ll notice soft sky blues, peppermint greens, blush pinks, deep navy, and lavender tones. The fabrics, Nanki says, include crepe, satin, organza, georgette, and textured surfaces. “What sets this collection apart is the use of original artworks inspired by Kangra, which we’ve transformed into intricate, engineered prints — a Limerick signature. Incredibly detailed, the motifs include elephants, birds, mandapas, monkeys, palatial balconies and more.” According to her, each print is strategically placed to enhance the silhouette and mood of the piece. She adds, “We’ve also introduced fine pleating techniques and textural play for the first time, adding a modern dimension to this art-rooted collection.”
Effortless and elegant, Reverie brings together a curated mix of resort and swimwear-inspired styles, flowing capes, breezy kaftans, chic co-ords, and sultry monokinis. “Tailored for the woman who embraces comfort with a touch of sophistication, each piece is as versatile as it is stylish.” Ideal for summer escapes, destination celebrations, or laidback afternoons by the pool, it moves with you from seaside mornings to twilight soirées.
Prices start at Rs 9,600.
Available online.