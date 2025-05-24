The founder and designer Nanki says, “Reverie is inspired by the lyrical world of Kangra miniature paintings — one of the most emotionally nuanced and romantic styles to emerge from 18th-century India.”

She further explains that the collection draws from delicate scenes of Goddess Radha and her companions — dancing, reminiscing, and conversing about Lord Krishna amidst lush groves and architectural gardens.

“These quiet moments of feminine grace and introspection became the heart of this edit. Our aim was to preserve the spirit of Kangra while translating it into something that speaks to today’s woman — expressive, emotional, and effortlessly elegant,” she adds.