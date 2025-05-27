Melange is a love letter to the modern Indian woman who chooses pieces that feel like her

Melange consists of comfortable dresses and versatile co-ord sets that transition effortlessly from brunches and date nights to your next European summer escape. The charm lies in their adaptability. “Some women pair our coords with statement jewellery, while others keep it casual with sneakers and a messy bun,” says Niharika.

According to the designer, this isn’t occasion-specific fashion, in fact, it’s feel-good dressing that fits into your everyday moments and special plans alike. Whether it’s errands, a family gathering, an office event, or a dinner with your girl gang, Melange is designed to be your go-to choice.