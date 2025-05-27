Melange is a love letter to the modern Indian woman who chooses pieces that feel like her

There's something effortlessly striking about women who carry themselves with quiet confidence. They don’t chase trends, rather shape them. With a keen sense of style rooted in comfort and individuality, they know how to make even the simplest look feel iconic. Around the City’s new collection, Melange, celebrates this spirit, designed for the woman who blends elegance with ease and isn’t afraid to stand out. Designer Niharika Raut describes Melange as “a love letter to the modern Indian woman who doesn’t believe in labels, she just wants pieces that feel like her.” The collection brings together a thoughtful mix of textures, fabrics, prints, and colours, where fluid cuts meet bold tones and everyday ease. It’s all about effortless style, with a touch of individuality in every thread.
Discussing fabrics, Niharika shares, “We’ve worked with breezy, skin-loving fabrics like fine organic cotton and linen blends — perfect for movement and made for the Indian climate.” The colour story includes the Pantone colour of the year, mocha mousse, a soothing maroon, and a striking kalamkari-inspired green floral print. Subtle metallic accents have been woven in, nothing overpowering, just enough to catch the summer light. “The design elements are soft but intentional,” she adds, “with a quiet character that doesn’t overwhelm, but always stands out.”
Melange consists of comfortable dresses and versatile co-ord sets that transition effortlessly from brunches and date nights to your next European summer escape. The charm lies in their adaptability. “Some women pair our coords with statement jewellery, while others keep it casual with sneakers and a messy bun,” says Niharika.
According to the designer, this isn’t occasion-specific fashion, in fact, it’s feel-good dressing that fits into your everyday moments and special plans alike. Whether it’s errands, a family gathering, an office event, or a dinner with your girl gang, Melange is designed to be your go-to choice.
Mentioning two stand-out pieces, Niharika says, “The Coco set is extra special since it comes in two versions, with shorts or high-waisted pants, and features gold buttons that add a luxe touch. Also, it’s in mocha mousse.” The Kelly dress, a season favourite, showcases a kalamkari-inspired sage green print on organic cotton, with a flattering halter neckline.
Prices start at Rs 4,290.
Available online.