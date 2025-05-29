Actress Tanika Basu in four summer looks from Red Ochre's new collection
Artisanal lifestyle label Studio Red Ochre is a brainchild of Sharmistha Roychoudhury. A former banker and a student of botany, Sharmistha, a self-taught painter, was always keen on doing something in the creative sphere. When the final calling came, she wasted no time to give up her secured banking job and chase her dreams in the field of fashion and art. Now, Studio Red Ochre, which began its journey five years ago from a store in Southern Avenue, boasts another compact 1,500 sq ft store in Southend Park. The brand features among the finest labels in the city, offering artfully created accessories, home décor items, and clothes for men and women. This summer, Sharmistha launched a playful collection called Fray and Flow that embraces imperfection, movement, and feminine fluidity. Sharmistha chose to unveil her beautiful collection with a cover shoot for Indulge and we had none other than the fun-loving and talented actress Tanika Basu as our model. We felt Tanika is a complete fit for showcasing the label’s outfits, since her personal fashion choices resonates with what the brand stands for— locally crafted, comfortable and stylish. On the sidelines of the shoot, Sharmistha takes us through the collection and what works in the grimy and humid heat of Kolkata.
Here's how Red Ochre is redefining summer style in Kolkata
Tell us about your latest summer collection.
Our latest summer collection Fray and Flow is essentially about embracing effortless elegance. We’ve worked with light, breathable fabrics—materials that feel as good as they look in warmer weather. The palette draws from earthy tones but is lifted with vibrant pops—think soft pastels, terracotta, and a grounding deep navy. The cuts are relaxed yet refined—loose silhouettes that offer comfort without compromising on structure. You’ll find flowy dresses, airy blouses, and breezy skirts made in lightweight cotton, linen blends, and in our signature modal silk. The intention was to create pieces that are versatile, easy to wear, and transcend effortlessly from day to night.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
This collection is rooted in the idea of balance—between urban living and a connection to nature. It‘s about feeling grounded while staying open and free-spirited. We wanted to design clothes that feel light—both physically and emotionally—yet carry the quiet strength of craftsmanship and detail. There’s an emphasis on movement, adaptability, and pieces that hold space for both simplicity and elegance.
How different is it from your previous collections?
There’s definitely a progression here. While earlier collections leaned more toward streetwear and artisanal crafts, this one explores the interplay between fluidity and form while subtly suggesting comfort and style. We have experimented more with fabrics—especially modal silk and lighter varieties of silk—and ventured into new terrain with prints. You’ll see more abstract designs this time, where nature motifs meet subtle urban influences. The overall vibe is softer, but with intention.
You have used modal silk and mulberry silk. How easy or tough are they to maintain?
Modal silk is a personal favourite—it’s soft, breathable, and has a gentle sheen that elevates a summer piece. It is the only silk that is plant-derived, and that makes it more special. It drapes beautifully and carries a sense of quiet luxury, while still being light and practical for everyday wear. We’ve also introduced mulberry silk into this line—it has more texture and a slightly more formal feel, yet retains a lovely ease. As for maintenance, both are fairly durable if cared for gently. We recommend dry cleaning for longevity, though cold hand-washing also works. They’re low-maintenance for silk, but like anything precious, a bit of care goes a long way.
What inspires your unique prints?
Prints are where narrative meets design. I draw a lot from traditional folk art and reinterpret those influences through a contemporary lens. Nature is always central—lotus blooms, dragonflies, abstract landscapes—but so is urban texture: the rhythm of city walls, lines of architecture, fragments of street art. This layering of organic and geometric, old and new, gives the prints their unique voice.
You introduced a whole new range of beautiful printed shirts. Tell us about them in detail.
Yes, the printed shirts are an exciting addition. They’ re designed to be statement pieces that still feel wearable and relaxed. Each print is hand-drawn, so there’s a strong sense of individuality to them—from delicate florals to bold geometric forms. In terms of silhouettes, we’ve played with both boxy and more fitted cuts to give variety. They work beautifully as standalone pieces or layering options, striking a balance between festive and casual, depending on how you style them.
What’s trending in festive occasions and casual wear this summer?
Festive wear, this summer, embraces a blend of relaxed elegance and tailored sophistication. Flowy silhouettes adorned with intricate prints or embroidery offer a harmonious balance between tradition and contemporary flair. This approach mirrors the 2025 Met Gala’s celebration of Black dandyism, where structured tailoring met expressive personal style. Casual wear leans into comfort without compromising style—soft pastels, playful prints, and oversized fits are in vogue. The overarching theme is versatility, with pieces designed to transition seamlessly from daytime ease to evening refinement.
How do you incorporate sustainability in your collections?
Sustainability isn’t a layer we add —it’s woven into the DNA of Red Ochre. From the start, we’ve worked with eco-conscious fabrics like organic cotton, linen, and modal silk. We produce in small batches, staying away from mass production and focusing instead on thoughtful design and timeless wearability. Our packaging is minimal and recyclable, and we ensure our production practices are ethical, respectful, and transparent. For us, sustainability is not a trend—it’s a responsibility.
What are the summer wardrobe must-haves?
A breezy maxi dress is a summer essential—something that flows and breathes. A bold printed shirt (naturally!) is another go-to, especially when paired with lightweight linen trousers or shorts. A relaxed-fit jumpsuit can take you from day errands to an evening out. Add some statement earrings, a woven bag, or a lightweight scarf, and you’re set.
What are the ways one can elevate evening and party looks this summer?
Elevating evening and party ensembles this summer involves a thoughtful play on textures and statement accessories. One can draw inspiration from the Met Gala’s emphasis on tailored elegance—consider incorporating structured elements like pinstripes or sharp lapels into your look. Pairing a minimalist dress with metallic heels, bold jewellery, or an eye-catching clutch can add a touch of glamour. Layering with a lightweight shawl or a draped cardigan introduces depth and sophistication. Experimenting with contrasting fabrics—such as silk paired with linen—can create a refined, effortless evening aesthetic.
What other collections are you working on currently?
I’m currently developing a capsule collection for autumn, where we’ll introduce richer tones like maroon, ochre, and forest green, and will focus on handwoven fabrics. There’s also a collaboration with other artists, which I’m really excited about. It will bring together hand-drawn art and sustainable fabric—bridging heritage and modernity, creating limited-edition pieces that tell a story through the rootedness of craft and wings of contemporary design.
Pictures: Debarshi Sarkar
Makeup: Bhaskar Biswas
Hair: Supriya Haldar
Styling and blouses: Surajit Biswas