Actress Tanika Basu in four summer looks from Red Ochre's new collection

Artisanal lifestyle label Studio Red Ochre is a brainchild of Sharmistha Roychoudhury. A former banker and a student of botany, Sharmistha, a self-taught painter, was always keen on doing something in the creative sphere. When the final calling came, she wasted no time to give up her secured banking job and chase her dreams in the field of fashion and art. Now, Studio Red Ochre, which began its journey five years ago from a store in Southern Avenue, boasts another compact 1,500 sq ft store in Southend Park. The brand features among the finest labels in the city, offering artfully created accessories, home décor items, and clothes for men and women. This summer, Sharmistha launched a playful collection called Fray and Flow that embraces imperfection, movement, and feminine fluidity. Sharmistha chose to unveil her beautiful collection with a cover shoot for Indulge and we had none other than the fun-loving and talented actress Tanika Basu as our model. We felt Tanika is a complete fit for showcasing the label’s outfits, since her personal fashion choices resonates with what the brand stands for— locally crafted, comfortable and stylish. On the sidelines of the shoot, Sharmistha takes us through the collection and what works in the grimy and humid heat of Kolkata.

Here's how Red Ochre is redefining summer style in Kolkata