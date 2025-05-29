Divya Aggarwal’s The Night Garden collection captures celestial elegance in couture

As dusk melts into the embrace of night, a new couture narrative unfolds—one that shimmers with celestial charm and the quiet poetry of moonlit blooms. Divya Aggarwal’s latest collection, The Night Garden, is a dreamy foray into the ethereal. Drawing inspiration from nocturnal gardens and the silent magic of midnight skies, this collection is as much a fashion statement as it is a sensory experience.

Ethereal Indian couture

“The Night Garden began as a feeling more than a concept. We wanted to capture that softness, that mystery—the kind of beauty that only reveals itself when the world slows down,” says designer Divya Aggarwal, the creative force behind her eponymous label.

From corseted silhouettes to voluminous lehengas, the collection tells a story of transformation—of dusk turning into dawn. Featuring luxe fabrics like organza, georgette, satin, and even an unexpected touch of denim, the pieces move like poetry. Think sculpted bodices paired with flowing drapes, breezy co-ords that feel like a summer breeze, and structured gowns that command attention.

“The transition from dusk to dawn is deeply emotional. We expressed it through flowing fabrics that reflect movement and light—much like the changing sky. The colour palette mirrors that too —midnight blues, emerald teals, and deep reds for the night, soft blush, champagne gold, and moonlit yellow for dawn,” Divya explains.