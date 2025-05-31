Here’s a spring-summer collection where the essence of pure cotton finds its most poetic expression

The founder and designer, Shilpi Yadav says, “The new edit is the essence of Khara Kapas. It’s a season where our name, which means pure cotton, finds its most poetic expression.” The Spring-Summer edit is an ode to the nostalgia of light summer outfits, and the carefree rhythm of sunlit days.

Art is at the heart of this drop. “Each season, our process begins in the studio with a brush in hand and memory in mind. For this, we painted our travel memories — wild poppy fields in bloom, the elegance of daisies, bottle brush silhouettes swaying in the breeze, fields of pansies,” she adds. These became fluid watercolour artworks, she mentions, later translated into exclusive Khara Kapas signature prints.