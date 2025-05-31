Here’s a spring-summer collection where the essence of pure cotton finds its most poetic expression

What do you think of when you think of cotton? For us, it’s a story. Something that reminds us of carefree childhood spent in hand-me-down frocks, sunlit days that smelled like summer and freedom, laughter stitched into every anecdote. It’s the first fabric that touched our skin and the one we keep returning to, for its softness and nature. Deeply woven into the fabric of Indian culture, cotton has shaped stories for centuries, gracing rituals, inspiring art, and carrying the legacy of the loom from the Indus Valley to today. At the fashion brand Khara Kapas, this idea breathes through every piece they make. Their new SpringSummer edit is an ode to cotton in its purest form — light, breathable, and quietly poetic.
The founder and designer, Shilpi Yadav says, “The new edit is the essence of Khara Kapas. It’s a season where our name, which means pure cotton, finds its most poetic expression.” The Spring-Summer edit is an ode to the nostalgia of light summer outfits, and the carefree rhythm of sunlit days.
Art is at the heart of this drop. “Each season, our process begins in the studio with a brush in hand and memory in mind. For this, we painted our travel memories — wild poppy fields in bloom, the elegance of daisies, bottle brush silhouettes swaying in the breeze, fields of pansies,” she adds. These became fluid watercolour artworks, she mentions, later translated into exclusive Khara Kapas signature prints.
The edit consists of breezy pastels, peek-a-boo embroideries, and silhouettes that move like a warm breeze. From flared midis and racerback maxis to dreamy gowns, tailored pants, and the signature jumpsuits, each piece feels like it belongs to you. “Whether your mood leans minimalist, softly romantic, or quietly dramatic, there’s something here for every taste. Layer it your way, slip dresses with embroidered overlays, lace-detailed tops with wide-leg pants, or jumpsuits that glide from day to dusk with ease,” she adds.
The fabrics here include breathable cottons, buttry muls, delicate lace, and soft linens that dominate the landscape. In terms of colour, Shilpi says, “We stayed close to nature, sun-faded pastels, earthy neutrals, pops of botanical greens and burnt corals, an array of calming florals with watercolour softness.”
Every piece in this collection is crafted for versatility, perfect for a breezy brunch, a summer Friday at work, or a sun-kissed getaway. From easy day dresses that shift with accessories to travel-ready cotton jackets and statement jumpsuits made to impress, each look moves with you. Be it a picnic, a g allery stroll, a wedding brunch, or a coffee date, these are outfits that go well on every outing.
Shilpi highlights a few key silhouettes that make this drop unique. The floral burst dress blends bold watercolour blooms with a minimal, flared shape and delicate pintucks. Classic yet striking, it captures femininity with flair. The charcoal garden jumpsuit pairs strength with softness, crafted in a charcoal base with layered floral art, versatile, travelready, and designed for the moder n woman on the move. Meanwhile, the espresso dress of fers understated elegance in a sand-toned palette, featuring pleated details and a tailored yet flowy silhouette that effortlessly takes you from day to night.
Prices start at Rs 5,500.
Available online.
