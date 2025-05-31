Homegrown label Urmil’s The Silent Fold edit is a play with structures and fluidity

Kolkata girls Ritika and Prerna’s label Urmil, unveiled its latest collection, The Silent Fold, which explores the interplay between structure and fluidity, embracing minimalism with depth and intricacy. The silhouettes range from structured jackets to pleated skirts and asymmetric capes, offering a contemporary take on folds with a monochromatic palette that moves from antique greenish-gold and sage green to ivory and peach. “The collection speaks about our love for experimentation—playing with surfaces and creating textures using diverse techniques. Drawing inspiration from origami, we have explored the beauty of folds, where structure and fluidity coexist to form a quiet yet powerful design language,” says Ritika.

We speak to the sisters about the same.

Inside label Urmil’s minimalist dreamscape, there are summer silhouettes, fusion fixes, and a new sari statement