Homegrown label Urmil’s The Silent Fold edit is a play with structures and fluidity
Kolkata girls Ritika and Prerna’s label Urmil, unveiled its latest collection, The Silent Fold, which explores the interplay between structure and fluidity, embracing minimalism with depth and intricacy. The silhouettes range from structured jackets to pleated skirts and asymmetric capes, offering a contemporary take on folds with a monochromatic palette that moves from antique greenish-gold and sage green to ivory and peach. “The collection speaks about our love for experimentation—playing with surfaces and creating textures using diverse techniques. Drawing inspiration from origami, we have explored the beauty of folds, where structure and fluidity coexist to form a quiet yet powerful design language,” says Ritika.
We speak to the sisters about the same.
Inside label Urmil’s minimalist dreamscape, there are summer silhouettes, fusion fixes, and a new sari statement
How different are the saris in this collection?
Ritika: We have deconstructed the traditional sari, reimagining it with draped panels and metal-thread embroidery. They are pre-stitched to ease wearability. The aim was to create saris that are both statement-making and effortless to wear, especially for the modern, minimalist dresser.
What’s trending in summer festive wedding looks?
Ritika: Summer festive wedding looks are all about effortless drama - easy, playful silhouettes, and flowy co-ords that blend comfort with contemporary flair.
What kind of saris and fusion wear work best for summer parties and occasions?
Prerna: Lightweight saris in fabrics like organza work best, especially when pre-draped or paired with contemporary blouses like bustiers or cropped jackets. Fusion wear like draped skirts with capes and co-ord sets with layered drapes are perfect for keeping things easy while making a statement.
How can one style up ethnic or fusion looks for a summer occasion?
Ritika: Style ethnic or fusion looks with statement jewellery, contemporary blouses or layered capes. Opt for fresh colours and playful silhouettes while prioritising comfort.
What are your upcoming collections?
Prerna: We are currently working on our festive range, which features an array of silhouettes designed to bring together comfort and playful experimentation for the upcoming celebrations.
How do you include sustainability in your work?
Prerna: We are working on a collection focused on sustainability by recycling scrap fabrics from our production process. This initiative allows us to reduce waste while creating unique, eco-friendly designs.