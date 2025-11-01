House of Ara's latest collection reinterprets bandhej in Western silhouettes

Their earlier collections focused more on embroidery and hand detailing, but this one lets the textile take the centre stage with emphasis on colour play, print placement, and fluid tailoring. There’s also a touch of retro and opulence with silhouettes like flared skirts, cinched waists, and structured blouses reminding of the ’70s. “We’ve explored circular-cut skirts with five metres of ghera for that dramatic twirl, easy-fit co-ord sets with structured tops, and fluid dresses that flow with the body. Each piece is designed to be flattering yet comfortable, something you can wear from brunches to weddings with just a change of accessories,” says Avani.