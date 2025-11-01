House of Ara's latest collection reinterprets bandhej in Western silhouettes

Avani Chandan’s House of Ara has carved a niche in the fashion world for its eco-conscious craftsmanship. Their latest drop,The Bandhej Collection,hasreinterpreted the intricate dyeing tradition of bandhej in Western silhouettes.
Hand-crafted using age-old bandhej techniques, the collection has fluid, contemporary silhouettes, from tailored blazers and breezy dresses to effortless co-ord sets. The colour palette ranges from soft sky blue to deep chocolate brown and classic black—all hues that transition beautifully from day to evening. The textures are smooth with a subtle sheen, and the silhouettes are relaxed yet structured—think circularcut skirts, coordinated sets, and breezy dresses that flatter every form. Through this collection, Avani wanted to bring the heritage of bandhej into everyday wardrobes, turning it versatile, youthful, and wearable beyond festive occasions.
Their earlier collections focused more on embroidery and hand detailing, but this one lets the textile take the centre stage with emphasis on colour play, print placement, and fluid tailoring. There’s also a touch of retro and opulence with silhouettes like flared skirts, cinched waists, and structured blouses reminding of the ’70s. “We’ve explored circular-cut skirts with five metres of ghera for that dramatic twirl, easy-fit co-ord sets with structured tops, and fluid dresses that flow with the body. Each piece is designed to be flattering yet comfortable, something you can wear from brunches to weddings with just a change of accessories,” says Avani.
Avani feels that this winter, people are leaning towards comfort-driven occasion wear pieces that look dressy but don’t feel heavy. Easy yet luxe outfits like co-ord sets, statement skirts, and minimal embellishments paired with rich textures are trending big time. “Winter wardrobe must-haves include a statement co-ord set, a relaxed bandhej dress you can layer with a jacket, and a circular skirt that can be dressed up or down. And of course, a beautiful shawl or wrap for that effortless winter layering,” adds Avani.
The label is still in the early stages of planning for its next line. “For now, I want to let The Bandhej Collection have its moment and connect with our audience. But knowing us, it’ll definitely continue to explore the balance between craft and contemporary design,” Avani signs off.