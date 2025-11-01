Rahul Luthra’s ‘Saltanat’ celebrates the grandeur of Deccan royalty

A

Saltanat reimagines Deccan India’s grandeur through modern craftsmanship and features an exquisite range of handcrafted jewels from statement lada necklaces, kaleeras, and earrings to regal kalgis and versatile brooches. We’ve used rich gemstones like rubies, emeralds, sapphires, and pearls, each chosen for their symbolism and vibrancy. These are set in gold-plated silver, often combined with intricate enamel work and delicate meenakari accents, echoing the royal opulence of the Deccan courts. Every piece bears our bespoke crown logo, a mark of authenticity, craftsmanship, and pride. We’ve also introduced our first line of men’s accessories watches inspired by antique pocket watches, handcrafted heritage shoes, and sherwani buttons cast from Charminar-inspired coins.