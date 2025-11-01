Rahul Luthra’s ‘Saltanat’ celebrates the grandeur of Deccan royalty
Rahul Luthra’s label Raabta by Rahul’s latest collection, Saltanat: Regalia of the Royals, celebrates Deccan’s grandeur. Rahul takes us through the recently unveiled range.
What’s Saltanat all about?
Saltanat reimagines Deccan India’s grandeur through modern craftsmanship and features an exquisite range of handcrafted jewels from statement lada necklaces, kaleeras, and earrings to regal kalgis and versatile brooches. We’ve used rich gemstones like rubies, emeralds, sapphires, and pearls, each chosen for their symbolism and vibrancy. These are set in gold-plated silver, often combined with intricate enamel work and delicate meenakari accents, echoing the royal opulence of the Deccan courts. Every piece bears our bespoke crown logo, a mark of authenticity, craftsmanship, and pride. We’ve also introduced our first line of men’s accessories watches inspired by antique pocket watches, handcrafted heritage shoes, and sherwani buttons cast from Charminar-inspired coins.
What is the inspiration behind the collection?
The collection draws its soul from Deccan India, a land of forts, palaces, poetry, and powerful dynasties. We were inspired by its quiet majesty from the arches of the Charminar to the intricate strokes of forgotten miniature art. The Sultanate era celebrated art, architecture, and culture in perfect balance and that’s what Saltanat seeks to capture. We’ve also infused strong animal motifs like lions, horses, and elephants, symbols of power and heritage that tell timeless stories of the land.
What’s trending in fine jewellery fashion this winter festive wedding season?
This season is all about regal minimalism, bold statement pieces with a touch of old-world charm. Brides are leaning towards layered necklaces, gemstone drops, and multifunctional pieces that can transition from traditional ceremonies to contemporary celebrations. For men, heritage-inspired buttons, brooches, and handcrafted cufflinks are making a strong comeback. Gold tones, deep reds, and emerald greens dominate the palette—timeless yet fresh.
What are the jewellery must-have pieces?
A statement lada necklace that can be styled in multiple ways, a regal kalgi that doubles as a brooch, and bold chandelier earrings that elevate any look. For men, Charminar coin buttons, suspenders, shoes and signature watches.
Who’s the best bejewelled woman of all time?
For me, Maharani Gayatri Devi remains the ultimate icon of grace and grandeur. She had an innate ability to wear jewels with ease, never letting them overpower her personality, but enhancing her aura. In today’s era, Kangana Ranaut embodies that same timeless elegance with a modern edge.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.