Ridhi Mehra’s latest wedding drop has gorgeous, lightweight silhouettes for all occasions

Are you looking for wedding wear that is light, modern, and lets you enjoy every moment of the celebrations without feeling weighed down? If yes, Ridhi Mehra’s latest collection, Naaz, is likely to be a perfect fit. Rooted in handwork and heritage yet tailored for movement and ease, the womenswear edit is designed to take you from intimate mehendi gatherings to the grandest wedding moments. The silhouettes include pantstyle sets, draped salwars, kali kurtas, flat saris, flared kurtas, jacket skirt ensembles, capes, anarkalis, and halter-neck peplum ghararas. Every outfit features patola-inspired motifs, marodi work, and Ridhi’s signature jewelled embroidery. The menswear line offers minimal yet festive silhouettes for the groom and his circle, with bandi kurta sets in handloom kota and tissue, along with monotone looks in red, black, and navy that feel both classic and contemporary. The colour palette moves from soft gold and silver on black to lilac prints, rust orange, purple kota, mint tissue, and fresh pastels. Ridhi takes us through the edit.

Naaz by Ridhi Mehra is light, luxe, and perfect for wedding season