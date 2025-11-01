Ridhi Mehra’s latest wedding drop has gorgeous, lightweight silhouettes for all occasions
Are you looking for wedding wear that is light, modern, and lets you enjoy every moment of the celebrations without feeling weighed down? If yes, Ridhi Mehra’s latest collection, Naaz, is likely to be a perfect fit. Rooted in handwork and heritage yet tailored for movement and ease, the womenswear edit is designed to take you from intimate mehendi gatherings to the grandest wedding moments. The silhouettes include pantstyle sets, draped salwars, kali kurtas, flat saris, flared kurtas, jacket skirt ensembles, capes, anarkalis, and halter-neck peplum ghararas. Every outfit features patola-inspired motifs, marodi work, and Ridhi’s signature jewelled embroidery. The menswear line offers minimal yet festive silhouettes for the groom and his circle, with bandi kurta sets in handloom kota and tissue, along with monotone looks in red, black, and navy that feel both classic and contemporary. The colour palette moves from soft gold and silver on black to lilac prints, rust orange, purple kota, mint tissue, and fresh pastels. Ridhi takes us through the edit.
Naaz by Ridhi Mehra is light, luxe, and perfect for wedding season
How is Naaz different from your previous collections?
While our earlier collections focused more heavily on traditional detailing, Naaz brings in a sense of playful modernity through layering, versatile silhouettes and a wider, more vibrant palette. The idea is to offer clothes that feel celebratory and effortless.
The collection carries a touch of retro glamour and opulence. Could you take us through that influence?
The retro element comes from the classic silhouettes and patola-inspired motifs, while the opulence is reflected through jewelled embroidery, delicate tassels, jhalars, and ornate hangings. The intention was to honour heritage while giving it a light, modern twist.
What trends are shaping wedding and occasion wear this winter?
Layered ensembles, flowing drapes, versatile handloom fabrics and jewelled accents are defining the season. Soft pastels, metallics, and jewel tones are all trending, creating a balance that works beautifully from day to night.
What are the must-haves for a winter occasion wardrobe?
Flared kurta sets, ghararas, capes, jacket skirt ensembles, draped salwars and layered separates that can be styled in more than one way.
What would you consider essential for a winter bridal wardrobe?
Flat saris, anarkalis, peplum ghararas, and richly detailed statement pieces with tassels, jhalars, and jewelled embroidery.
What is trending in menswear this season?
Minimal yet festive bandi kurta sets in timeless colours such as red, black, and navy, made in handloom kota and tissue. These pieces are refined without being heavy, which makes them ideal for modern celebrations.
What inspires your creative direction?
I draw inspiration from heritage, contemporary lifestyles, the joy of celebration, and the artistry of handcraft. Each collection is my way of storytelling through clothes, while keeping them wearable and emotionally grounded.
How do you incorporate sustainability into your work?
We prioritise handloom and artisanal craftsmanship, source fabrics responsibly and design garments that are versatile and timeless. The goal is to create pieces that last beyond a single trend cycle.
