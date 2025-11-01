This RTW label's new festive collection covers all your winter festive fashion goals

H&M’s womenswear collection gives femininity a modern twist, albeit keeping with the celebratory mood of the holiday season. There’s a contemporary mix of tailored pieces, fitted separates, and fluid evening wear including form-fitting tops, either cropped or shoulder-revealing, and bodysuits/ They are juxtaposed with draped shapes that enhance the silhouette, including sari-inspired skirts, fringed dresses, and flowing maxi dresses. Complementing the apparel, the launch also included their debut of beauty line H&M Beauty. Ann Sofie Johansson, the creative advisor and head of design, womenswear and Cathrine Wigzell global GM of their beauty line, take us through the same.