This RTW label's new festive collection covers all your winter festive fashion goals
H&M’s womenswear collection gives femininity a modern twist, albeit keeping with the celebratory mood of the holiday season. There’s a contemporary mix of tailored pieces, fitted separates, and fluid evening wear including form-fitting tops, either cropped or shoulder-revealing, and bodysuits/ They are juxtaposed with draped shapes that enhance the silhouette, including sari-inspired skirts, fringed dresses, and flowing maxi dresses. Complementing the apparel, the launch also included their debut of beauty line H&M Beauty. Ann Sofie Johansson, the creative advisor and head of design, womenswear and Cathrine Wigzell global GM of their beauty line, take us through the same.
Tell us about your winter festive edit for men and women.
Ann: This year’s festive collection was designed with celebration in mind. You’ll find fluid fabrics that move with ease, richly textured with metallic beads, embellishments, and polished hardware for a festive edge. The first drop centres around deep greens like khaki and olive, while the second introduces warm, earthy tones like off-white, soft pink, tangerine, and rust. For men, it’s all about elevated tailoring with a contemporary feel, focusing on clean lines and rich finishes.
How does this collection differ from your previous ones?
Ann: Every festive collection is a new opportunity to reflect the moment and how people want to celebrate it. This time, we leaned deeper into bold silhouettes and versatile styling – pieces that can move from day to night while still feeling distinctly festive. There’s also a stronger sense of craftsmanship in the details, from the embellishments to the fabric choices, all carefully considered to bring joy, comfort, and a sense of occasion.
What trends are currently dominating party wear this season?
Ann: There’s a clear move toward bold glamour with ease. Statement tailoring, rich textures, and shimmer are at the forefront – but with softer, more fluid shapes that let the wearer shine. Accessories are also playing a bigger role this season, especially jewellery and footwear that complete the look without overwhelming it. It’s about confidence, individuality, and enjoying the moment.
You recently introduced a beauty line. Could you share more about the offerings and the newness you are bringing to the market?
Cathrine: We have introduced a curated selection of makeup, fragrances, and beauty accessories designed to inspire creativity and self-expression. The range combines global trend expertise with local insights, offering products that reflect both international style and Indian sensibilities. What makes this line unique is its strong connection to fashion. Customers can now complete their entire look — from outfit to makeup — all under one roof, allowing for a more cohesive and accessible style experience. All products are vegan and cruelty-free.