Roseroom by Isha Jajodia impresses with La Perlaire edit inspired by nostalgia
All of us have spaces in our homes to hold memories that we cherish. Roseroom by Isha Jajodia’s couture collection La Perlaire – The Pearl Room, draws inspiration from those cherished spaces that every woman holds within.
Each silhouette is draped in pearls and lace, be it sculpted saris in emerald, crimson gown or champagne-blush drapes.
Hand-embroidered pearls, lace appliqué, threadwork, and delicate bead detailing are thoughtfully placed to tell a story, with a focus is on craftsmanship that feels intimate and personal. "In creating La Perlaire, we wanted to design a space where romance, nostalgia, and strength coexist. Woven into each piece is a story, a love letter to the women we come from and the women we are becoming," says Usha as hse takes us through the collection.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
La Perlaire is born from memory, legacy, and feminine stories. It’s a couture collection designed to be versatile for a spectrum of celebrations from festive nights, wedding moments, Diwali feasts, to the fresh energy of the new year. It is both rooted in tradition and reinvented for the contemporary woman. Each piece is meant to carry the weight of an heirloom while still feeling lively and modern, a garment you may wear to one occasion yet cherish forever.
How is this collection different from your previous one?
While the previous collection leaned more toward structure, bold architectural cuts, and sharper tailoring, La Perlaire leans into softness, fluidity, and movement. The colour palette moves into fresh territory, softer pinks, deep teal-blues, and subtle nudes, marking a shift in mood and tone from previous lines. Drapery takes centre stage, not merely as decoration but as a structural and narrative element.
Tell us about the silhouettes.
Silhouette-wise, La Perlaire celebrates versatility. Many looks come as three-piece sets consisting of a long silhouette, blouse, and overlay or drape that can be styled in multiple ways. The cape remains a standout, hero piece detailed with lace appliqué placements and engineered to float, frame, and enhance the body. This season, we have also introduced a new approach to styling through statement pieces such as our hero jackets and couture bombers, designed to bring a modern edge to traditional couture while maintaining the brand’s signature elegance.
What are wedding wardrobe essentials?
A statement draped piece or cape, a well-tailored jacket or bolero, a versatile daytime set an evening gown or a sculpted sari, mix-and-match separates and a signature accessory piece are non-negotiable
Your other upcoming collections?
Yes, ideas are brewing - some aligned, some divergent. Perhaps we’ll go deeper into heritage, or perhaps explore a complementary line of day-luxe. But at this moment, it’s ambiguous in its own way.