Roseroom by Isha Jajodia impresses with La Perlaire edit inspired by nostalgia

All of us have spaces in our homes to hold memories that we cherish. Roseroom by Isha Jajodia’s couture collection La Perlaire – The Pearl Room, draws inspiration from those cherished spaces that every woman holds within.

Each silhouette is draped in pearls and lace, be it sculpted saris in emerald, crimson gown or champagne-blush drapes.

Hand-embroidered pearls, lace appliqué, threadwork, and delicate bead detailing are thoughtfully placed to tell a story, with a focus is on craftsmanship that feels intimate and personal. "In creating La Perlaire, we wanted to design a space where romance, nostalgia, and strength coexist. Woven into each piece is a story, a love letter to the women we come from and the women we are becoming," says Usha as hse takes us through the collection.