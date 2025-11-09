Kanika Goyal’s SS’26 edit is an ode to ego and vanity
Designer Kanika Goyal’s neo-luxe label KGL, known for its contemporary design language and bold narratives, recently unveiled the Spring/Summer 2026 collection, Afterselves, which reimagines reincarnation. The range is an ode to ego, vanity and the imprints one leaves behind.
Drawing from Hindu philosophy, the collection is not just about what comes next, but what lingers. Kanika’s new range juxtaposes armed florals piercing through surfaces with a chartreuse palette, delicate lace as persistent memory, and snakeskin motifs as symbols of shedding and remembrance.
“Afterselves celebrates overlapping identities, scars that refuse to fade, and memories that insist on being seen,” says Kanika as she takes us through the designs.
Take us through the silhouettes of Afterselves.
Silhouette-wise, there’s a play between structure and ease, with oversized fits cinched at the waist and denims that are more panelled and ba g gier this time around. The textures are layered, tactile and a bit nostalgic. We wanted to look at reincarnation not as something spiritual, but as something vain, a spectacle of ego. It’s a collection about multiplicity: all the versions of ourselves that overlap and collide, the ones we outgrow but never fully lose. It’s a self-glorifying take on rebirth, told with humour and a bit of sarcasm.
How different is this collection from the previous ones?
Afterselves definitely feels bolder with its theme. It leans into narcissism, but in a playful way like giving the ego its stage time. Conceptually, it’s very KGL in how it digs into the human psyche, but technically, we’ve done a few firsts. We tried trompe l’oeil—one pant looks like denim with a lace overlay, and another carries trophy and medal impressions on denim.
Over the years, how has KGL evolved as a brand?
It’s evolved quite a bit, even the name from Kanika Goyal Label to KGL, felt like a natural shift. It’s more fluid and modern. The voice of the brand has grown too. Earlier collections had this cheeky irreverence, phrases like “As if ” or “You’re not on the list.” Over time, it’s become more introspective, but that playful tone is still there. For me, the evolution isn’t about changing what we say, but how we say it. The brand has matured, but the core, this mix of boldness, humour and emotional honesty, hasn’t changed at all.
What inspires you?
I’m drawn to artists who use form as rebellion. The language of distortion, whether it’s in Francis Bacon’s chaos, Jean-Michel Basquiat’s rawness, or the surreal restraint of Isamu Noguchi, always excites me. I also love how anime, especially old ’90s celluloid animation, captures emotion with exaggerated imperfection. There’s something about surrealism, too, how it bends reality to reveal emotion. I think that sits at the heart of the brand’s world.
What are the winter wardrobe must-haves?
I live in blazers, so an oversized one is always my starting point. A fun, chunky jumper adds warmth and personality, and a good wool coat ties everything together. A good statement belt or sculptural jewellery piece can shift an entire look without much effort.
