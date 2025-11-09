Kanika Goyal’s SS’26 edit is an ode to ego and vanity

Designer Kanika Goyal’s neo-luxe label KGL, known for its contemporary design language and bold narratives, recently unveiled the Spring/Summer 2026 collection, Afterselves, which reimagines reincarnation. The range is an ode to ego, vanity and the imprints one leaves behind.

Drawing from Hindu philosophy, the collection is not just about what comes next, but what lingers. Kanika’s new range juxtaposes armed florals piercing through surfaces with a chartreuse palette, delicate lace as persistent memory, and snakeskin motifs as symbols of shedding and remembrance.

“Afterselves celebrates overlapping identities, scars that refuse to fade, and memories that insist on being seen,” says Kanika as she takes us through the designs.