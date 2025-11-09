Swatee Singh’s first ever exclusive festive line has light options for special occasions
If your socialising is not yet over after Diwali and you need some lighter festive options for the upcoming special occasions, then Swatee Singh’s first festive line, Sitara, won’t disappoint you. With several options in co-ord sets and pre-stitched saris in shades of ruby, emerald, and sapphire, this collection has tulip and rose floral prints and Chantilly, including fringe, feathers, and intricate hand embroidery details. Swatee takes us through the details of it all.
Over the years, how has your design aesthetics been influenced and shaped?
I have always made pieces that reflect understated glamour and are timeless. Each of my collection is classic yet modern. The main focus has always been on fit and quality fabric, bridging the gap between high street and high-end fashion. People are growing increasingly aware of sustainable and conscious fashion and prefer quality over quantity. I see people investing in more classic and timeless pieces. It’s the renewed sense of perspective and the need to pause and think in this fast-moving world that now shapes fashion choices. Also, inclusivity is very important, so I have something for everyone. The collections are bold, dramatic, conveying the idea that being feminine coincides with independence and sensitivity at the same time. Our bodies deserve the freedom to wear what we want. In our latest collection, too, we have tried to include bolder free-size silhouettes
What inspires you?
I always get inspired by my love for history and travel. My collections are, in a way, my ode to the countries I have travelled to recently, absorbing their local culture and evolution of fashion over the years.
What’s trending this winter wedding and party season?
Winter 2025 will see a mix of comfort and boldness, with trends like cosy brown teddy coats, cropped jackets with casual and baggy denims making waves. Also, expect to see elements of Victorian era this season with voluminous sleeves and sheer lace elements and corseted gowns for the galas and weddings. The styling of the trench with an Indian sari has really caught my attention.
What are the winter wardrobes must-haves?
Cashmere and sweater dresses, baggy denims and an oversized white shirt. Apart from this, knee-high boots, a cropped jacket and an oversized long coat are a must for that comfort with a slice of glamour.
What are your upcoming collections?
We are working on our Spring Summer’26 line now, which is inspired by my trip to Spain earlier this year. We will be using fun motifs, a lot of bright colours and textiles that represent the Spanish cultural significance. Off-the-shoulder tops, frills, tiered and layered dresses, styles famously adopted by the flamenco artistes of Andalucia, will be seen in the collection.
