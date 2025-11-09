Swatee Singh’s first ever exclusive festive line has light options for special occasions

A

I have always made pieces that reflect understated glamour and are timeless. Each of my collection is classic yet modern. The main focus has always been on fit and quality fabric, bridging the gap between high street and high-end fashion. People are growing increasingly aware of sustainable and conscious fashion and prefer quality over quantity. I see people investing in more classic and timeless pieces. It’s the renewed sense of perspective and the need to pause and think in this fast-moving world that now shapes fashion choices. Also, inclusivity is very important, so I have something for everyone. The collections are bold, dramatic, conveying the idea that being feminine coincides with independence and sensitivity at the same time. Our bodies deserve the freedom to wear what we want. In our latest collection, too, we have tried to include bolder free-size silhouettes