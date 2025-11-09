This homegrown label’s FW edit Silk Dialogue blends Indian handloom and Oriental craft

New launches

Ekaya Banaras’ new collection, Silk Dialogue, explores the shared heritage of Indian handloom and Oriental craft. The collection takes shape from that artistic exchange — a dialogue catalysed by the exemplary skill and innovation of Benarasi weavers.

“The subcontinent’s textile traditions are centuries old, shaped not only by its own artisans but by neighbours and travellers who brought ideas, motifs, and techniques across borders. Trade and commerce carried more than goods; they were vessels for culture. Few connections were as powerful as the Silk Route — that two-way highway of silk, spice, art, and philosophy that forever linked India and China. We dived deep into Oriental art, architecture, and the symbolism of gold in South Asian and East Asian cultures. From rich mashroo silks inspired by the ancient gyasar weave of the Chinese Hanfu to the most fluid Benarasi silks we’ve ever created, every piece is designed to drape the Ekaya way,” says Palak Shah, founder of the label.

For this edit, dragons, peonies, cherry blossoms, cranes, tigers, and lotuses each find new expression, carefully reinterpreted and translated into fabric with exceptional precision. Many of the saris are handcrafted in Tanchoi, where intricate Oriental details flow through a palette of turquoise, teal, deep purples, and vibrant hot pinks. “The collection navigates across diverse silhouettes — saris, lehengas, jackets, and an entirely new spectrum of blouses with innovative cuts, rare details, and unexpected shapes. They have Mandarin collars, sculptural seams, knot buttons, and sharp, playful lines,” she tells us. Palak says inspiration comes from the world around her. “It could be a trip to Varanasi or a shoot amidst nature. The mind never stops taking mental notes even when I’m on the move.”

Her label has always rooted for a timeless wardrobe steeped in the values of mindful consumption. To further boost sustainable choices, she encourages clients to invest in season-neutral designs that stay relevant beyond trends and seasons. “We also ensure ethical production practices, including upcycling leftover scraps from previous collections and maximising reusability,” she concludes.

