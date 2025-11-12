Nazaare is inspired by the elegant halls and geometric beauty of Jaipur

Have you ever taken a trip to Rajasthan or Jaipur, to be specific? A city so steeped in culture and tradition, it has everything to offer, from royal havelis and mahals adorned with intricate craftsmanship to breathtaking architecture that speaks of India’s beauty. Every corner feels like a step back in time, filled with authentic food, vibrant markets, and exquisite outfits. Talk about colours, variety, culture, and beauty, and you’ll see Jaipur fitting it all flawlessly. A place like this naturally draws you toward ethnic wear, fine craftsmanship, rich textiles, coloured gemstones, and antiques that tell stories of their own. It’s no wonder that designer duo Charu and Vasundhara couldn’t resist creating a full-fledged collection named Nazaare, inspired by the mesmerising charm of the Pink City.

The word Nazaare translates to sights or views, and it’s inspired by the mirrored halls and geometric beauty of Jaipur

With an intent to make each creation feel personal and elegant, the mother and daughter, at their design studio, follow balance, where heritage meets modernity and intricacy come together. Their pieces speak through detail, craftsmanship, and emotion rather than extravagance.

Spilling beans on their latest drop, Charu tells us, “The word Nazaare translates to sights or views, and it’s inspired by the mirrored halls and geometric beauty of Jaipur.” They wanted to capture how light reflects and transforms these spaces and bring that luminosity into couture. “The name felt perfect because it’s about seeing and being seen, celebrating beauty through detail and reflection,” she adds.

To solidify the idea further, they preferred spending time in Jaipur exploring the Sheesh Mahal and City Palace, observing how light changes within mirrored interiors.

Charu mentions, “One moment that stayed with us was how a single mirror could transform an entire wall; that idea ultimately became central to Nazaare’s concept.”

To execute the plan, the duo worked with tissue silk, paired with organza and tulle for lightness and movement. “The colour palette flows from ivory, silver, and gold into deep blues and blacks, echoing the journey of light from dusk to night,” Vasundhara informs.

Drawing from the beauty of Jaipur, the designers created outfits that feature intricate katdana, pearls, glass beads, sequins, crystals, and 3D cutwork, all arranged like mosaic patterns that catch and refract light. Elaborating further, Vasundhara shares examples of a few pieces. “An ivory lehenga reimagines palace jaalis through fine beadwork, while a midnight-blue sari with 3D embroidery evokes the shimmer of moonlight over mirrors. Rather than using literal motifs, we focused on translating the feeling of Jaipur, its rhythm, depth, and quiet grandeur.”