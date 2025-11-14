Nimmit by Manish Shah unveils The Illusion Edit at Mumbai showcase

Sustainable luxe lifestyle label Nimmit by Manish Shah brings to gether craft, design, and culture through timeless handcrafted pieces. The label made its Mumbai debut at ABACA ’s exclusive three-day design exhibit Black. White. Crafted.

Nimmit brings sustainable luxury to Mumbai with The Illusion Edit

Manish showcased his new collection The Illusion Edit, which features relaxed silhouettes in handwoven chanderi, fine linen, and cotton mul, highlighting Indian techniques like chikankari, kantha, and block printing. Each piece reflects Nimmit’s design philosophy of balancing minimalism with depth, and heritage with modernity.