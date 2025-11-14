Nimmit by Manish Shah unveils The Illusion Edit at Mumbai showcase
Sustainable luxe lifestyle label Nimmit by Manish Shah brings to gether craft, design, and culture through timeless handcrafted pieces. The label made its Mumbai debut at ABACA ’s exclusive three-day design exhibit Black. White. Crafted.
Manish showcased his new collection The Illusion Edit, which features relaxed silhouettes in handwoven chanderi, fine linen, and cotton mul, highlighting Indian techniques like chikankari, kantha, and block printing. Each piece reflects Nimmit’s design philosophy of balancing minimalism with depth, and heritage with modernity.
Tell us all about The Illusion Edit.
The Illusion Edit was curated entirely in black and white across three categories — garments, home décor, and home textiles. On the apparel side, we worked only with natural fibres, mainly organic cotton, silks, and linens, using traditional techniques like hand block printing and hand embroidery. For home décor, we presented a small but thoughtfully crafted range of ceramics and stoneware, including Raku and black pottery, along with select pieces in black and white marble.
This is your debut collection in Mumbai. How was it received at the exhibition?
Yes, this was our debut collection in many ways, bringing together our lifestyle range — including clothing and rugs — under one narrative. The exhibition was well received and visitors connected with the craftsmanship, the monochrome story, and the contemporary direction of the brand, which was very encouraging for us.
How different is your label from the competing ones?
We define ourselves as sustainable luxury with a minimal design language. The aesthetic is clean and contemporary, but the foundation is deeply rooted in Indian craft.
What are the other upcoming collections you are working on?
We are working on storytelling-led collections inspired by Phulkari embroidery and the Kotpad weaving community. Alongside that, we’re experimenting with new techniques and textures in rugs, exploring different materials and qualities to create something fresh and contemporary.
What are your plans for the label? Will you have a store in any city?
Yes, that’s part of the vision. We want to create a physical space where people can walk in, experience the brand, and remember it. The long-term goal is to build India’s first sustainable luxury label with a strong global presence.