Rooted in all things Bengaluru, this brand-new menswear label is redefining local fashion!

Bengaluru’s very own Donsqra officially launched on 24 December 2025, but the journey began much earlier. In July 2025, the label introduced its first product — a line of classic luxury shirts — setting the foundation for what has now become one of the city’s most exciting new menswear brands.

The brainchild of designer John Gonsalves, merchandiser Vivan Sequera and former Mr India 2012 Arry Dabas, Donsqra blends design expertise, fashion experience, and a deep understanding of contemporary luxury. We recently spotted their pieces at a fashion showcase curated by Prasad Bidapa, where the label drew considerable attention.

Already a favourite among prominent names in sport and cinema, we noticed footballer Ryan Williams and actor Rishab Shetty sporting Donsqra’s creations with aplomb. We caught up with John Gonsalves, the label’s Head of Design and CEO, to learn more about their debut collection and the vision shaping this homegrown menswear house.