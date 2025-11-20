Rooted in all things Bengaluru, this brand-new menswear label is redefining local fashion!
Bengaluru’s very own Donsqra officially launched on 24 December 2025, but the journey began much earlier. In July 2025, the label introduced its first product — a line of classic luxury shirts — setting the foundation for what has now become one of the city’s most exciting new menswear brands.
The brainchild of designer John Gonsalves, merchandiser Vivan Sequera and former Mr India 2012 Arry Dabas, Donsqra blends design expertise, fashion experience, and a deep understanding of contemporary luxury. We recently spotted their pieces at a fashion showcase curated by Prasad Bidapa, where the label drew considerable attention.
Already a favourite among prominent names in sport and cinema, we noticed footballer Ryan Williams and actor Rishab Shetty sporting Donsqra’s creations with aplomb. We caught up with John Gonsalves, the label’s Head of Design and CEO, to learn more about their debut collection and the vision shaping this homegrown menswear house.
Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?
This is our first collection and if I were to give it a name, I would call it The Silent Attraction. We believe in capturing attention through balance and quiet confidence rather than loudness. Our pieces reflect a subtle elegance that speaks volumes without saying too much. I feel this collection was inspired by the blend of our personalities and backgrounds, colourful and vibrant, yet drawn toward sophistication and quiet elegance. Our focus is on the construction and craftsmanship of each piece, allowing the natural colours to stand out on their own rather than relying on loud or excessive embellishments.
Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?
Our symbol — the peacock back spider — beautifully represents colour, beauty and grace. Its presence in nature is rare and we draw inspiration from that rarity to mirror the exclusivity and individuality we aim to bring to our designs. Rather than focusing on heavy motifs, we let colour and storytelling take the lead in this collection, ensuring that each piece feels distinctive, expressive and quietly powerful — much like the creature that inspires it.
Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?
Rust orange is luxury in itself and represents the core colour of our brand. Because of its rich, warm tone, we carefully curate palettes that complement and enhance this signature hue, allowing the entire collection to tell a cohesive and compelling story. White plays an equally important role as a canvas. There is no other colour that matches the understated beauty and elegance of our whites and soft pastels. These lighter shades create a luxurious silhouette that feels both fresh and timeless.
What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?
Since our journey began in Bengaluru — a city we’ve called home for most of our lives — we drew inspiration from its essence and climate to create a collection that feels both nostalgic and practical. Taking a rustic yet refined approach, we focused on fabrics that offer comfort and breathability while maintaining a polished aesthetic. Our chosen materials include a blend of linen, silk, wool, viscose wool and cotton, each selected for its ability to adapt beautifully to Bengaluru’s weather while ensuring the wearer looks effortlessly smart and feels comfortable throughout the day.
What are the silhouettes we can expect?
The silhouettes in this collection are thoughtfully designed to embody effortless sophistication, pieces that speak softly yet make a lasting impression. You can look forward to relaxed yet structured tailoring, fluid drapes and elongated, clean lines that flatter without overpowering. Expect to see minimalist co-ords, layered separates and modern reinterpretations of classic forms, from flowing midi dresses and tailored trousers to understated blazers and softly constructed outerwear. Each silhouette is crafted to move gracefully with the body, evoking an aura of quiet confidence and timeless elegance that defines true luxury.
INR 6,000 onwards. At Magrath Road.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal