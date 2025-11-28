Jashn is a colourful celebration of togetherness, joy and festivities

We don’t need an excuse to celebrate. Any festival, wedding, or happy occasion becomes a reason to laugh and revel in togetherness. What truly elevates these moments is the blend of delicious food, traditions, culture, rituals, and, of course, the love for new clothes. Fashion naturally slips into these occasions as a beautiful extension of our joy. Baise Gaba’s new edit, Jashn, is a tribute to these good times.
The co-founders and designers, Ruchi and Reena Kakralia, tell us, “It’s not just about the day of the festival but also the anticipation that fills homes with food, laughter, and music much before its arrival.”
For the duo, Jashn is rooted in childhood memories of making halwa and churma, polishing shiny utensils, and dancing to the sound of dhol and thali. The collection is special because it is born out of nostalgia and the warmth of shared traditions.
For fabrics, they have worked with Chanderi, linen, satin, organza (including satin organza), muslin, chiffon, and fine cotton blends, chosen for their rich texture, comfort, and elegant fall.
Reena continues, “Our colour story is inspired by the fiery hot mirchi, a symbol of warmth, vibrance, and flavour at the heart of every Indian home. Shades of spicy red, deep blue, beige, and gold dominate the palette, reflecting both intensity and serenity.”
Design-wise, what stands out includes the architectural embroidery, zari, mirror work, hand-finished tassels, and ghungroo embellishments. Ruchi expresses, “Like a handcrafted banderwal, which welcomes positivity, Jashn embodies that same festive essence rooted in craft and culture, yet full of movement and spirit.”
The collection features versatile outfits like anarkalis, lehengas, jacket sets, pre-draped saris, and farshi salwar suits. “These pieces appeal to the modern woman who likes to stay true to her traditions but prefers understated elegance; someone who values comfort, grace, and emotional connection over extravagance,” Reena says. It is designed for all festive occasions, from intimate family rituals and mehendi ceremonies to winter weddings and evening celebrations.
Two pieces stand out for the duo, including the Utsav lehenga and the Jhumki jhalak jhankar set. The Utsav lehenga pairs a muted beige base with striking red motifs and architectural embroidery, capturing elegance with joy beneath. Ruchi informs, “The other pre-draped satin organza sari glows in red-on-blue bandhani, its pallu flowing into beads, tassels, and ghungroos.” Whereas the kanchli-inspired corset blouse, with sculpted cups and fine embroidery, blends Rajasthani heritage with modern drama.
Prices start at Rs 9,500.
Available online.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.