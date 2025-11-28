Jashn is a colourful celebration of togetherness, joy and festivities

We don’t need an excuse to celebrate. Any festival, wedding, or happy occasion becomes a reason to laugh and revel in togetherness. What truly elevates these moments is the blend of delicious food, traditions, culture, rituals, and, of course, the love for new clothes. Fashion naturally slips into these occasions as a beautiful extension of our joy. Baise Gaba’s new edit, Jashn, is a tribute to these good times.

The colour story is inspired by the fiery hot mirchi, a symbol of warmth, vibrance, and flavour at the heart of every Indian home

The co-founders and designers, Ruchi and Reena Kakralia, tell us, “It’s not just about the day of the festival but also the anticipation that fills homes with food, laughter, and music much before its arrival.”

For the duo, Jashn is rooted in childhood memories of making halwa and churma, polishing shiny utensils, and dancing to the sound of dhol and thali. The collection is special because it is born out of nostalgia and the warmth of shared traditions.

For fabrics, they have worked with Chanderi, linen, satin, organza (including satin organza), muslin, chiffon, and fine cotton blends, chosen for their rich texture, comfort, and elegant fall.

Reena continues, “Our colour story is inspired by the fiery hot mirchi, a symbol of warmth, vibrance, and flavour at the heart of every Indian home. Shades of spicy red, deep blue, beige, and gold dominate the palette, reflecting both intensity and serenity.”