Satrangee is for the trousseau that carries a bride’s stories, emotions and pieces of herself

“I wanted every garment to feel like a keepsake, something a bride can cherish long after the wedding. To achieve this, I worked with fabrics that naturally hold emotion, like velvet, georgette, silk, tussar and organza, each chosen for the way it elevates embroidery and drape,” Aayushi tells us. According to her, velvet adds richness, georgette gives fluidity, silk and tussar root the pieces in tradition, and organza adds a soft, ethereal layer that feels perfect for brides.

The colour palette is the most attractive feature of this drop. “It moves from vibrant marigolds, emeralds and deep purples to elegant ivories and jewel tones. These represent the many emotions of a bride’s trousseau,” the designer explains.

The outfits are elevated by intricate zardosi, katdana, tikki work with handcrafted tassels and multi-coloured drops. “Even though the pieces look opulent, the silhouettes remain light and comfortable, so women can celebrate freely while still feeling beautifully adorned,” Aayushi adds.

Even the more elaborate pieces in this edit are intentionally made lightweight and easy-to-wear, allowing brides to move, dance and celebrate without feeling restricted. These outfits can be pulled off at various ceremonies like mehendi, haldi, pujas and family gatherings. “There are statement lehengas and anarkalis for sangeet, cocktail nights and receptions,” she shares.

Aayushi had a simple goal in mind while designing this edit: every woman who wears Satrangee should feel like the most beautiful version of herself.

Prices start at Rs 26,000.

Available online.

