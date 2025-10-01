The Himalayan Knot exhibition at The Kunj spotlights artisan weavers!

Last Friday marked the debut of The Himalayan Knot exhibit and collection at The Kunj, the flagship retail and cultural destination helmed by the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts). This captivating showcase, a feature of the Royal Enfield Social Mission, is a heartfelt ode to the Himalayas — a region defined by its enduring craftsmanship, resilient spirit, and dedication to sustainability.
The immersive exhibit and retail pop-up was formally launched with a traditional ceremonial lamp lighting, a symbolic gesture led by a distinguished collective of guests. More than just an exhibit, The Himalayan Knot intricately weaves together compelling stories of creativity and tenacity from the high mountains.
The collections themselves are a testament to creative partnership, featuring new collaborations such as Letters to Home by Countrymade and The Woolknitters, an artisan community based in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. The exhibit also reintroduces revered past alliances, including EKA x Looms of Ladakh and Sonam Dubal x The Action Northeast Trust.
Mountain musings
The Himalayan Knot is about weaving together legacies, landscapes and livelihoods. This exhibit is not just a showcase of exquisite craft, but a testament to the resilience and creativity of Himalayan communities. Since its launch in 2022, the project has empowered women and strengthened livelihoods. Crafted in the remote villages of Jhanjeli and Kullu, the collection draws inspiration from mountain landscapes and memory.
The evening concluded with a powerful performance by the reputed Ao Naga Choir, echoing the mesmerising harmonies of Nagaland, followed by the announcement of the second edition of Journeying Across the Himalayas, the Indian motorcycle company’s annual multidisciplinary festival. This year’s theme, Ours to Tell, will anchor a week-long celebration of exhibitions, performances, dialogues, workshops, culinary journeys, and community-led experiences from December 4 to 10, 2025, at Travancore Palace, New Delhi.
Ontill October 5. At The Kunj, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.