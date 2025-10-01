The Himalayan Knot exhibition at The Kunj spotlights artisan weavers!

The immersive exhibit and retail pop-up was formally launched with a traditional ceremonial lamp lighting, a symbolic gesture led by a distinguished collective of guests. More than just an exhibit, The Himalayan Knot intricately weaves together compelling stories of creativity and tenacity from the high mountains.

The collections themselves are a testament to creative partnership, featuring new collaborations such as Letters to Home by Countrymade and The Woolknitters, an artisan community based in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. The exhibit also reintroduces revered past alliances, including EKA x Looms of Ladakh and Sonam Dubal x The Action Northeast Trust.