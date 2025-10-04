Envisioned as a tribute to the unsung stylists, this new edit is pure art…

Founded in New Delhi in 2016, the Siddhartha Bansal label has quickly established itself as one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary Indian fashion. From its earliest collections, the brand has stood apart for its fearless use of colour, intricate surface detailing and an unapologetically maximalist aesthetic that revels in joy, vibrancy and narrative depth. To encounter a Siddhartha Bansal creation is to step into a world where clothing is never just fabric and form, but a living canvas of storytelling. Each piece celebrates the layered cultural richness of India while simultaneously speaking to the sensibilities of a modern, global wardrobe.
At the heart of the label lies Siddhartha’s own grounding in textile design — a discipline that sharpened his appreciation for fabric, motif and technique long before he launched his brand. His professional journey was equally formative, shaped by close collaborations with some of fashion’s most visionary figures. Time spent under the creative wings of Manish Arora Paris, Satya Paul and Nida Mahmood not only honed his technical skills but also nurtured his eye for the spectacular. This exposure instilled in him the confidence to experiment boldly while remaining anchored in the traditions of Indian craft. The result is a design philosophy that marries theatricality with craftsmanship, modernity with memory.
Unsurprisingly, his work has resonated with some of India’s most prominent style leaders. From Ranveer Singh’s flamboyant showmanship to Sonam Bajwa’s graceful sophistication, Gauahar Khan’s magnetic presence, Masoom Minawala’s international influencer status and Mouni Roy’s glamorous allure — his pieces have found homes in wardrobes as eclectic as they are influential.
A striking example of his narrative-driven approach could be seen in the brand’s previous collection, Ekam – The Pursuit of Oneness. Drawing inspiration from the historic Silk Route, the line explored unity and cultural exchange through motifs such as sufi dancers, paisleys and Indo-Oriental textile influences. Deep jewel tones, symbolising the seven chakras, were brought to life through intricate hand embroidery, mirror embellishments and fine gold threadwork — a rich visual metaphor for individuality, balance and spiritual harmony.
Building on the acclaim of Ekam, Siddhartha Bansal now presents his latest edit, The Great Indian Rhapsody. True to its evocative name, the collection promises exuberance, drama and a continuation of his trademark storytelling. It reaffirms the label’s commitment to transforming fashion into an art form — one that not only dresses the body but also celebrates the spirit. We catch up with the designer to find out more…
Tell us about the new collection. What was it inspired by?
The collection is a tribute to the unsung stylists of India — its working women and their personal style. Draped in daily grace, their instinctive layering of prints, humble batua pouches and sari twists become silhouettes of couture. A medley of prints, textures and handcraft transforms everyday resilience into high fashion. This collection distills the essence of kaleidoscopic Indian culture into contemporary luxury, blurring the boundaries between survival and style, tradition and the global runway.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
This time, we have used more muted and earthy tones, played with unique silhouettes inspired by the drapes of India and experimented with metallic bead embroidery in unique brand language. The collection also features other unique elements such as potli pockets, bindi-inspired chip embroidery and kantha work too.
Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?
Yes, kaleidoscopic prints, paisley patterns, chintz floral motifs and jali patterns inspired by Mughal architecture are seen predominantly throughout the collection.
Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?
We have used earthy tones like mauve, sage green, rust, maroon and beige, contrasted with silver and brighter pinks as accent colours to represent the vibrant and diverse palette of Indian culture.
What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?
We have used silk, cotton, linen and crêpe.
And the silhouettes?
Bubble skirt and bubble top, corset shirts, stylised kedia top, draped skirts and dresses inspired by unique Indian drapes.
