Inspired by Thailand, this edit by this Mumbai-based label is ‘storytelling’ in fabric…

Jigar & Nikita emerged in 2015 from Mumbai’s bustling creative heart, the vision of two young designers determined to redefine the bridal couture experience. Their ambition was clear from the outset: to craft garments that felt both deeply personal and enduringly timeless. What began in an intimate atelier with just three dedicated karigars soon blossomed into a formidable couture house, now powered by the artistry of more than 400 skilled craftsmen and embroiderers. Each stitch, motif and embellishment bears testament to this collective dedication, lending the label its distinctive blend of precision and poetry. Beloved by a constellation of celebrities — from Kriti Kharbanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi to Rajkummar Rao, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur — the label continues to cement its reputation as a name to know in contemporary couture. As they unveil their latest collection, 11:11 in Siam, we catch up with the duo, Jigar Shah and Nikita Murarka Shah, to find out more.
Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?
Jigar Shah: Our latest collection, 11:11 in Siam, is a spiritual and cultural exploration inspired by Thailand — once known as Siam. In this collection, gilded temples, mirrored mosaics, sacred Bodhi Trees and colonial architectural influences come alive in the form of Indian couture. It’s a seamless dialogue between East and West, tradition and modernity, spirituality and design. The ensembles are designed as meditative journeys — each stitch, each motif, each silhouette is a reminder of interconnectedness and timeless beauty. From flowing lehengas to statement drapes, the edit represents our belief that couture is not just about fashion, but about storytelling.
Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?
Nikita Murarka Shah: Yes, motifs of the Tree of Life, temple-inspired geometries and mosaic-style embellishments run through the collection, along with fluid silhouettes inspired by Eastern architecture. We’ve also introduced handmade tassels, crystal embroidery and artisanal threadwork that showcase the cross-cultural interplay between Indian craftsmanship and global inspiration.
Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?
Jigar: For us, colour is always about storytelling. In 11:11 in Siam the palette draws from tropical landscapes, temple domes and weathered heritage stone. Some standout hues include sage green & teal green — unconventional yet deeply elegant bridal tones; cinnamon red — a reinterpretation of bridal red that feels timeless yet modern; French blue & ivory marble — serene, romantic shades that echo the quiet strength of Siamese architecture; and rustic gold & blush tropical pinks – grounding the collection in both luxury and vibrance.
What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?
Nikita: We work exclusively with luxury fabrics that allow our embroidery and draping to shine. For this edit, we have used habutai silk, shimmer silk tissue and raw silk — materials chosen for their texture, lightness and ability to hold intricate embellishment while remaining wearable and comfortable for long celebrations.
What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?
Jigar: This collection experiments with new lehenga belt shapes, fluid drapes, layered skirts and structured jackets. We wanted to break away from conventional bridal silhouettes while still retaining the grandeur of couture. Expect pieces that combine architectural strength with graceful flow — perfect for today’s modern bride and groom who want heritage with a touch of innovation.
Have you already started working on your next edit?
Nikita: Yes, our next edit is titled 11°E — A Global Awakening from the East. It is an exploration of how Indian and Eastern artistry can be translated into a modern global language. With offbeat colour palettes, intricate craft detailing and sustainable practices at its core, this collection is designed for the new-age bride and groom who want their couture to feel both culturally rooted and universally relevant. It’s our boldest statement yet in merging tradition with the future.
INR 1.5 lakh onwards. Available online.
