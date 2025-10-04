Inspired by Thailand, this edit by this Mumbai-based label is ‘storytelling’ in fabric…

Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?

Jigar Shah: Our latest collection, 11:11 in Siam, is a spiritual and cultural exploration inspired by Thailand — once known as Siam. In this collection, gilded temples, mirrored mosaics, sacred Bodhi Trees and colonial architectural influences come alive in the form of Indian couture. It’s a seamless dialogue between East and West, tradition and modernity, spirituality and design. The ensembles are designed as meditative journeys — each stitch, each motif, each silhouette is a reminder of interconnectedness and timeless beauty. From flowing lehengas to statement drapes, the edit represents our belief that couture is not just about fashion, but about storytelling.

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

Nikita Murarka Shah: Yes, motifs of the Tree of Life, temple-inspired geometries and mosaic-style embellishments run through the collection, along with fluid silhouettes inspired by Eastern architecture. We’ve also introduced handmade tassels, crystal embroidery and artisanal threadwork that showcase the cross-cultural interplay between Indian craftsmanship and global inspiration.