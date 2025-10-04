It’s all about flowers in the latest edit from this Mumbai-based label

Ta’assur was born on March 1, 2020, just days before the world came to a standstill due to the COVID-19 lockdowns. What began modestly with a small exhibition in Mumbai soon blossomed into something far greater. The warmth and enthusiasm of the initial response offered not only encouragement but also the confidence to dream beyond the confines of that first showcase. From there, the label’s journey truly began.

Founded by designer Mamta Mehta, Ta’assur emerged not from formal classrooms or rigid structures but from a deep and personal passion for textiles and craft. This authenticity is perhaps what has resonated with so many. In only a few years, the label has found its way into the wardrobes of leading celebrities including Vidya Balan, Soha Ali Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, each lending their own distinctive flair to the pieces. The brand’s previous collection, Tehran, drew inspiration from floral garlands and trailing vines, celebrating the finesse of traditional artistry while presenting it with a fresh, contemporary sensibility.

The collection showcased the beauty of hand block placement printing, kalidar silhouettes and dabka embroidery — all age-old crafts reimagined with modern ease. Unveiled in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chandigarh, Tehran captivated fashion lovers across the country and reaffirmed Ta’assur’s place in the modern Indian fashion landscape. Now, as the label unveils its Festive Edit ’25, Ta’assur continues to balance heritage with innovation. We sit down with Mamta Mehta, founder and head designer, to explore the inspirations, details and emotions woven into this latest chapter.