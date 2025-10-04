It’s all about flowers in the latest edit from this Mumbai-based label

Ta’assur was born on March 1, 2020, just days before the world came to a standstill due to the COVID-19 lockdowns. What began modestly with a small exhibition in Mumbai soon blossomed into something far greater. The warmth and enthusiasm of the initial response offered not only encouragement but also the confidence to dream beyond the confines of that first showcase. From there, the label’s journey truly began.
Founded by designer Mamta Mehta, Ta’assur emerged not from formal classrooms or rigid structures but from a deep and personal passion for textiles and craft. This authenticity is perhaps what has resonated with so many. In only a few years, the label has found its way into the wardrobes of leading celebrities including Vidya Balan, Soha Ali Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, each lending their own distinctive flair to the pieces. The brand’s previous collection, Tehran, drew inspiration from floral garlands and trailing vines, celebrating the finesse of traditional artistry while presenting it with a fresh, contemporary sensibility.
The collection showcased the beauty of hand block placement printing, kalidar silhouettes and dabka embroidery — all age-old crafts reimagined with modern ease. Unveiled in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chandigarh, Tehran captivated fashion lovers across the country and reaffirmed Ta’assur’s place in the modern Indian fashion landscape. Now, as the label unveils its Festive Edit ’25, Ta’assur continues to balance heritage with innovation. We sit down with Mamta Mehta, founder and head designer, to explore the inspirations, details and emotions woven into this latest chapter.
Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?
This festive collection is inspired by flowers in all their forms, delicate vines that flow softly across fabric and bold blossoms that make a statement. For us, florals have always stood for festivity, joy and renewal. They feel familiar yet always bring something new. With this edit, we’ve reimagined them through hand block printing and intricate embroideries, creating pieces that feel celebratory but still deeply rooted in craft just like our brand ethos.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
Florals are always at the heart of Ta’assur, but this time we’ve taken them in a more festive, ornate direction. Past collections leaned towards subtlety, while this one explores centralised print layouts, vine-inspired embroidery trails and more ornamental details. The result is a collection that feels richer and more embellished, designed to stand out in celebration, while earlier edits were more for everyday elegance.
Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?
Yes, florals continue to be the soul of our work, but in this edit, they’ve been given many layers. You’ll find bootas that nod to benarasi saris, appliqué florals that rise gently off the fabric and embroidery done in dabka, sequins and beads. Together, these motifs don’t just decorate the garment, they add character and tell the story of festivity through handcraft.
Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?
The colour palette is warm, celebratory, rich and festive. We’ve worked with maroon, yellow, green, festive red and soft ivory.
What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?
We’ve used chanderi as the primary fabric because of its soft yet regal feel.
What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?
The edit offers a mix of silhouettes like anarkalis, shararas, saris and farshi sets.
Have you already started working on your next edit?
Yes, we’ve already begun. The next edit is a semi-wedding collection, once again built on floral inspiration but expressed through tissue, organza and silk fabrics. Expect heavier handwork this time on dabka, zari and appliqué, with a focus on festive grandeur.
INR 15,000 onwards. Available online.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.