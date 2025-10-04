This Delhi label focuses on archival floral artistry in their latest edit

Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?

Our Flowers Flower summer capsule is inspired by wildflowers — those that bloom spontaneously, without permission or plan, thriving in cracks and crevices. This unfiltered, natural beauty reflects the spirit of the collection. We’ve reinterpreted Liberty London’s classic ditsy florals through the Péro lens to celebrate this essence of uncontained joy and unexpected blooming.

How different is this collection from your previous ones?

This capsule is more rebellious in tone — it’s untamed, more androgynous and playfully unpredictable. While florals and traditional crafts are part of our language, this time the silhouettes and styling feel freer, looser and intentionally unrefined — almost like a surprise bloom that no one planted.