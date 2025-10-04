This Delhi label focuses on archival floral artistry in their latest edit

Péro was established in 2009 in New Delhi by designer Aneeth Arora, whose vision has always been to create clothing that transcends trend while celebrating heritage. Aneeth brings both academic rigour and instinctive artistry to her craft. Trained in Textile Design at the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad and later in Fashion Design at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), she combines technical expertise with a sensitivity to the beauty of everyday dressing in India.
Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?
Our Flowers Flower summer capsule is inspired by wildflowers — those that bloom spontaneously, without permission or plan, thriving in cracks and crevices. This unfiltered, natural beauty reflects the spirit of the collection. We’ve reinterpreted Liberty London’s classic ditsy florals through the Péro lens to celebrate this essence of uncontained joy and unexpected blooming.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
This capsule is more rebellious in tone — it’s untamed, more androgynous and playfully unpredictable. While florals and traditional crafts are part of our language, this time the silhouettes and styling feel freer, looser and intentionally unrefined — almost like a surprise bloom that no one planted.
Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?
Yes, beyond Liberty London’s signature florals, the flower itself becomes a recurring symbol. Each piece carries its own bespoke ‘bouquet’ through a mix of hand-embroidered beadwork, fabric origami petals, dangling tassels that mimic stamens, delicate hand-crochet, appliqué and patchwork — all finished with custom buttons.
Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?
Soft sky blue, warm butter yellow, blush and rose pinks, gentle lavender and mauve. These hues are anchored on Liberty London’s creamy base tones, resulting in a soft, summery palette that feels both fresh and nostalgic.
What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?
We’ve used Liberty London’s iconic Tana Lawn cotton — a featherlight, breathable fabric known for its luxurious hand-feel and precision print detailing. Its fluidity was perfect for the silhouettes we envisioned and echoes Liberty London’s 150-year-old legacy of textile excellence.
What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?
Expect flowy, androgynous silhouettes — shirts, dresses, tops, jackets, skirts, pants and shorts — all crafted in Liberty London prints.
Have you already started working on your next edit?
Yes, at any given time, we are working on the next two seasons simultaneously. Since we develop and weave our own fabrics, our process begins at least 1.5 to 2 years in advance. While we aren’t revealing details just yet, future collections will continue to explore the synergy between heritage crafts and emotionally evocative narratives through new collaborations and fresh inspiration.
Price on request. Available online.
