Bhumika Sharma revisits her signature prints in her new edit, Afsana
Designer Bhumika Sharma’s festive edit Afsana brings together the brand’s heritage prints, detailed craftsmanship, and modern silhouettes. A word for story in Urdu, Afsana reimagines six signature prints, Sylvia, Bahaar, Dahlia, Blossom, Tara, and Abstract, through multicoloured and metallic threadwork, delicate crochet florals, and intricate embroidery techniques. These motifs from paisleys and mandalas to painterly florals and geometric circles are layered on fabrics like organza, georgette and satin.
The colour palette has shades of ivory, blush pink, and beige alongside jewel tones of deep red, fuchsia, teal green, and aqua blue. Signature tassels, bow accents, and flared silhouettes bring a hint of playfulness to a collection that’s steeped in handwork.
The silhouettes include flowing anarkalis, opulent sharara sets, structured jackets, draped lehengas, and cape ensembles, designed for occasions both grand and intimate. Bhumika takes us through the edit.
What’s the idea behind Afsana?
I wanted to go back to where it all started -- the prints, the embroideries, the artisanal crafts that have always been at the heart of our design philosophy. But instead of simply revisiting them, I wanted to give them a completely new life with fresher colours, bolder details, and silhouettes that feel right for today’s woman. To me, Afsana is about weaving together nostalgia and modernity, creating ensembles that feel familiar yet entirely new.
How different is it from your previous collections?
In earlier collections, I was often experimenting with new inspirations, whether it was contemporary shapes or exploring new motifs. With Afsana, the focus was on revisiting the house’s signature styles. The level of detailing, the layering of metallics with multicoloured threads, and the balance between fluid fabrics and structured silhouettes make Afsana very distinct.
What inspires your designs?
My inspirations always come from a mix of two worlds. On one hand, I am deeply rooted in Indian craft, the textures of zardozi, the intricacy of kasab embroidery, and the richness of our heritage techniques. On the other hand, I am constantly inspired by the modern woman. Nature, too, inspires me endlessly.
Who’s the most stylish bride among the celebs so far?
Priyanka Chopra’s wedding look was truly iconic. She beautifully blended Indian and international sensibilities from her intricate red Sabyasachi lehenga to the custom Ralph Lauren gown with that unforgettable veil. It showed how a bride can honour her roots while making a global statement, and that balance felt very powerful and stylish.
What’s trending in festive wear this winter?
Winter festive fashion is all about layering and creating drama without compromising comfort. Cape ensembles, long jackets over lehengas or shararas, and structured silhouettes are definitely trending. I also see more playful separates and co-ord sets gaining popularity. Tassels, bow accents, and voluminous flares are also adding a sense of whimsy.