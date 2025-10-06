Bhumika Sharma revisits her signature prints in her new edit, Afsana

Designer Bhumika Sharma’s festive edit Afsana brings together the brand’s heritage prints, detailed craftsmanship, and modern silhouettes. A word for story in Urdu, Afsana reimagines six signature prints, Sylvia, Bahaar, Dahlia, Blossom, Tara, and Abstract, through multicoloured and metallic threadwork, delicate crochet florals, and intricate embroidery techniques. These motifs from paisleys and mandalas to painterly florals and geometric circles are layered on fabrics like organza, georgette and satin.

Designer Bhumika Sharma's new collection Afsana looks back at her signature prints

The colour palette has shades of ivory, blush pink, and beige alongside jewel tones of deep red, fuchsia, teal green, and aqua blue. Signature tassels, bow accents, and flared silhouettes bring a hint of playfulness to a collection that’s steeped in handwork.



The silhouettes include flowing anarkalis, opulent sharara sets, structured jackets, draped lehengas, and cape ensembles, designed for occasions both grand and intimate. Bhumika takes us through the edit.