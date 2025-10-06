With AW edit, Satt, JJV Kapurthala redefines luxe destination wear

A

Yes, Satt is very much the next chapter in the Maharaja’s journey — one that moves from opulence into a quieter, more introspective space. If the original narratives celebrated grandeur and spectacle, Satt explores purity, simplicity and essence. Silhouettes are fluid yet architectural, structures carry the strength of tradition but with the ease of modern life. Layering and cleaner lines define this collection, while the detailing remains intricate and symbolic.