With AW edit, Satt, JJV Kapurthala redefines luxe destination wear
JJ Valaya’s bridge-to-luxury label, JJV Kapurthala’s AW edit, Satt, draws from the Eastward journeys of Maharaja Jagatjit Singh of Kapurthala. The vibrant collection spans a variety of silhouettes, including skirt sets, Anarkalis, and kaftans for women, as well as kurta sets, Nehru jackets, and shirts for men. Satt also unveils embroidered clutches, micro, bucket and top handle bags in addition to twilly scarves and parfum. Valaya himself takes us through the newest edit.
Satt is the continuation of the Mahraja's journey? How does the collection move forward with the journey?
Yes, Satt is very much the next chapter in the Maharaja’s journey — one that moves from opulence into a quieter, more introspective space. If the original narratives celebrated grandeur and spectacle, Satt explores purity, simplicity and essence. Silhouettes are fluid yet architectural, structures carry the strength of tradition but with the ease of modern life. Layering and cleaner lines define this collection, while the detailing remains intricate and symbolic.
Accessories like clutches, handbags and scarves have been introduced. Can you take us through them?
When we introduce bags, eyewear, fragrances and scarves this season with Satt, the idea is to let the essence of JJV flow seamlessly beyond garments. Each piece carries the signature codes of the House: intricate detailing, storytelling motifs, and a sense of timeless luxury. The bags borrow from the same architectural inspirations and heritage prints that define our apparel, while the scarves become canvases of art — fluid, versatile, and deeply personal.
What are the travel wardrobe must-haves?
Versatile separates, a timeless jacket, and a signature scarf that tells your story.
What's raging in the festive occasion wear scene around Diwali?
What I see dominating occasion wear now is a move toward pieces that are rooted in heritage but light in spirit, rich jewel tones balanced with muted serenity and replete with embellishments that aren't overwhelming. Fabrics are becoming softer, more breathable, effortless and elegant. Prints and patterns, too, are being reimagined to tell stories, rather than just decorate garments.