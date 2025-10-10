Inside Shanaya Kapoor’s chic debut as co-creator of this luxe jewellery brand

A

Inspiration for me comes from stories, whether it’s through cinema, culture, or just everyday life. As an actor, I’m inspired by people and the emotions they carry, characters that make you think, stories that move you, and performances that stay with you long after. With Indinoor, my inspiration comes from the world around me. I get inspired by Indian craftsmanship, heritage details, colours, textures and also by how girls my age want to style themselves today. I love the idea of taking something rooted in tradition and curating it in a way that feels fresh, expressive, and personal.