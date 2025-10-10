Inside Shanaya Kapoor’s chic debut as co-creator of this luxe jewellery brand
As actor Shanaya Kapoor makes an exciting entrepreneurial debut as the co-creator of Indinoor Jewellery from the House of Isharya, we catch up with her about her new-found love.
What made you choose to be a co-creator of Indinoor?
It honestly just happened naturally. I’ve always loved jewellery and how it can instantly change your vibe. When I met Gauri Tandon, we spoke about how festive jewellery can feel heavy, and we both wanted something more fun, versatile, and chic. That’s really how it started, from a shared vision of creating pieces we’d actually want to wear.
Were you always interested in jewellery?
I’ve always loved jewellery, growing up around my mom’s beautiful pieces. For me, it’s never only about sparkle, it’s about how a piece can change your look, boost your confidence, or even hold a memory.
What are some things you’ve learnt about jewellery from your mother?
My mom’s style is so effortless. Everything she wears looks chic without her even trying. Growing up, I learnt so much from watching her, but my style is a little different. I love minimal, sleek looks with jewellery that feels simple yet impactful.
What’s your style and preferences when it comes to jewellery?
I don’t like sticking to just one style. Some days I’m all about bold statement pieces, and other days, I want something delicate and subtle. What matters most to me is versatility — jewellery that works for both festive looks and casual outfits, and just elevates your vibe without ever feeling over the top.
Tell us about the debut collection.
With the collection, Jewels of Happiness, I wanted Indian jewellery to feel easy and fun for our generation. I love classics like polki or chaandbalis, but they often feel too wedding-only. So, we made them lighter and versatile. There are ear cuffs that you can wear with denims, or a jadau-inspired necklace over a slip dress. The best part is, there are no rules and you can style them your way.
What are the challenges of being an entrepreneur?
Honestly, since this is my first venture, everything has been a learning curve. The challenge was really about curating pieces that feel fresh and relevant for girls my age, while still keeping that Indian heritage alive. For me, the fun part has been finding that balance between tradition, modern, and statement.
With your acting debut and now this new entrepreneurial role, how do you find time for both?
I feel fortunate to be exploring both acting and entrepreneurship at the same time. There’s so much newness in both, and with that comes constant learnings, which is honestly the most exciting part for me. Every film and every collection feel like a fresh opportunity to grow, to try something different, and to create something that resonates with people.
What were the biggest lessons from your debut as an actor?
My debut taught me humility, patience, and that growth often happens in discomfort. I learned the importance of feedback, of listening—to directors, to co-actors, to my instincts. I think growth comes when you stay curious, keep trying styles and roles, and don’t shy away from stepping out of your comfort zone.
What inspires you as an actor and as a jeweller?
Inspiration for me comes from stories, whether it’s through cinema, culture, or just everyday life. As an actor, I’m inspired by people and the emotions they carry, characters that make you think, stories that move you, and performances that stay with you long after. With Indinoor, my inspiration comes from the world around me. I get inspired by Indian craftsmanship, heritage details, colours, textures and also by how girls my age want to style themselves today. I love the idea of taking something rooted in tradition and curating it in a way that feels fresh, expressive, and personal.
What are your jewellery must-haves?
My personal style changes with the occasion. For daily wear, I keep it relaxed and minimal but always add one piece of jewellery to pull it together. When I’m partying, I love sparkle and drama. It’s usually one bold accessory that carries the whole look. For festive occasions, I like contemporary silhouettes with a little traditional touch, so it feels young and fresh. For weddings, I do lean on heritage jewellery, but always in a way that feels authentic to me.
What are your wardrobe essentials?
I like keeping my wardrobe built around clean basics and things I can reach for any day. But how I dress depends on my mood. Some days it’s just jeans and a white shirt, but I’ll throw on a choker to make it feel fresh. Other days, I wear a simple kurta and let a pair of jhumkis do the work. I like pieces that are simple on their own but give me room to play with and spruce them up, depending on how I feel.
