This Diwali, Subiksha Shivakumar stuns in label Urmil’s new festive edit, Silent Fold

Besides all the illuminations, sweets, firecrackers, and rangoli, Diwali is also the time when you shine and glitter in your sartorial best. To sync in with the festival of lights, label Urmil has come up with a festive edit, Silent Fold, which is understated glam and timeless chic in equal parts. As sisters Prerna Singh and Ritika Singh Goyal took us through their label’s stylish line-up, we couldn’t resist curating four looks out of the edgy collection for our Diwali special cover this week.

Subiksha Shivakumar brings label Urmil’s festive vision to life

As plans progressed, renowned model Subiksha Shivakumar came on board as our cover girl, and we shot these images in Mumbai. The dusky beauty from the South lit up the shoot with her looks and oomph and also shared everything we needed to know about her fashion, work and pickle enterprise. Excerpts from a chat with Ritika and Prerna.