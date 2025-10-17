Fairy Forest collection by Karn Malhotra has great options for your night outs
Karn Malhotra’s eponymous label is known for its contemporary couture presented with a dose of audacious colour play. This festive season, Karn has come up with a glamourous drop called Fairy Forest and he takes us through the same.
Tell us all about Fairy Forest.
Fairy Forest is an eclectic collection of contemporary eveningwear. It features extensive use of sequins, crystals, and appliqué to create rich textures. The palette plays on contrasts like burgundy with pink, black and white, pinks and greens, with a generous dose of silver to lend it a pop-art feel.
What's the idea behind the collection?
The idea was to recreate animal skin patterns using embroidery and embellishments, but through a pop-art lens. For example, a mini dress with a burgundy base features tiger stripes in pink and we've recreated giraffe patterns in silver and green, bringing a fresh, artistic perspective to classic motifs.
How is it different from your previous collections?
While styles, silhouettes, and overall aesthetic remain consistent, each season introduces a new artistic story. We experiment with different mediums and crafts to create something fun, fresh, and unexpected for our audience.
There's a touch of retro, including polka dots, in this edit. Can you elaborate?
I wouldn't call it traditional polka dots. We use spread "pit" motifs, and each motif is unique when looked at closely. This gives a fresh perspective to a classic style.
What's trending in party wear this winter festive season?
It's always bling! Indian celebrations embrace colour and shine. Bold embellishments and sparkling details are the go-to trend for the festive season.
Statement separates in gold and silver are essential. For example, an all-silver bralette or corset, or an all-gold mini skirt. These pieces can be mixed and matched with other separates to create entirely new and fresh looks.
What inspires your designs?
My curiosity and passion for the craft of construction. It allows me to express my art, resulting in beautiful, wearable pieces.
How do you include sustainability?
We focus on sustainable practices by consciously upcycling fabrics and finished products, and by being mindful of fabric choices. While we can't yet be 100% sustainable due to artistic limitations, we participate in sustainability through careful operational and design practices.