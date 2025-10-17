Jigar & Nikita’s latest wedding collection blends tradition and modernity
Renowned designer duo Jigar Shah and Nikita Murarka Shah have come up with a new collection called 11°E which was recently unveiled in Delhi ahead of the launch of their first store in the capital city’s Dhanmill Compound. The edit reinterprets contemporary Indian fashion from a global viewpoint.
Jigar & Nikita Shah redefine Indian couture with ‘11°E’
E stands for longitude East, the source of their inspiration, and 11 for the mystical number of intuition and enlightenment. They’ve woven rich narratives around the vivid colours of the East, expressed in a contemporary global language. With pearls, corseted blouses, and characteristic teals and blues, the bridal palette takes a turn this season, while fitted sherwanis, flared pants, and sophisticated cuts and tailoring challenge the norms of menswear. Jigar Shah and Nikita Murarka Shah take us through the vibrant edit.
Tell us about the idea behind 11°E. What led to this collection.
Jigar: 11°E is our ode to the East — a journey of culture, craft, and intuition. It stems from the belief that fashion is a dialogue between heritage and future, rooted in India yet speaking a global language.
How different is it from your previous collections?
Nikita: This collection is more explorative and global in tone. While our past work was deeply rooted in Indian craft narratives, 11°E takes these foundations and reinterprets them into silhouettes and details with wider international resonance.
Tell us about the colour palette.
Jigar: Sage greens, pearl whites, champagne golds, and soft ivories define the palette. These shades reflect serenity, purity, and timelessness, embodying a luxurious yet understated mood that feels both modern and eternal.
How did you meld the Eastern elements and turn it into a contemporary bridal line?
Nikita: We drew on traditional jaali, temple motifs, and pearl embroidery, then softened them with fluid drapes and minimal structures. The blend transforms heritage into something light, wearable, and resonant with today’s global bridal sensibility.
Take us through the silhouettes of the drop.
Jigar: The silhouettes span flowing veils, corseted gowns, and draped lehengas, with dramatic dupattas and pearl-detailed trails. Each look is designed to embody strength and softness together. It’s couture that feels rooted yet refreshingly modern — perfect for today’s bride.
What is trending in the winter bridal scene?
Nikita: Winter brides are embracing couture that balances drama with comfort. Imagine layered textures, statement veils, and subtle shimmer. It’s about ensembles that photograph beautifully, yet allow brides to move, dance, and celebrate one of the biggest occasions of their lives with ease.
What are the preferences of a Gen Z bride and how are you aligning to their needs?
Jigar: Gen Z brides seek individuality and a narrative-driven approach. They value authenticity, lighter silhouettes, and conscious luxury. We align by crafting pieces that are expressive yet timeless— couture that feels personal, not prescriptive.
What are the winter wedding wardrobe must-haves?
Nikita: Statement veils, pearl-detailed blouses, and versatile dupattas are essential. Brides today prefer multi-functional pieces that can be styled beyond the wedding day, making their trousseau meaningful and wearable.
What’s your advice to would-be brides?
Jigar: Choose pieces that reflect your story, not just trends. Invest in craftsmanship, comfort, and timeless design. Buy garments that empower you to feel like yourself and elevate your persona. Always remember, true luxury lies in authenticity.
What inspires your designs?
Nikita: Our inspiration comes from contrasts—heritage and futurism, strength and delicacy, structure and fluidity. We are constantly drawn to Indian craft traditions and reimagining them for an increasingly interconnected world.
What are your plans for the label going forward? Are you planning to diversify into accessories or high jewellery?
Jigar: Yes, we see our label evolving into a complete lifestyle. While couture remains at the core, we are exploring accessories and eventually fine jewellery — extensions that carry the same DNA of detail and artistry.
Tell us about your upcoming collection for spring-summer.
Nikita: Our next drop is lighter, playful, and fluid—designed for the modern summer bride. Expect pastel tones, sheer layering, and breezy couture that feels like poetry in motion, balancing romance with modernity.
