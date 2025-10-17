Jigar & Nikita’s latest wedding collection blends tradition and modernity

Renowned designer duo Jigar Shah and Nikita Murarka Shah have come up with a new collection called 11°E which was recently unveiled in Delhi ahead of the launch of their first store in the capital city’s Dhanmill Compound. The edit reinterprets contemporary Indian fashion from a global viewpoint.

Jigar & Nikita Shah redefine Indian couture with ‘11°E’

E stands for longitude East, the source of their inspiration, and 11 for the mystical number of intuition and enlightenment. They’ve woven rich narratives around the vivid colours of the East, expressed in a contemporary global language. With pearls, corseted blouses, and characteristic teals and blues, the bridal palette takes a turn this season, while fitted sherwanis, flared pants, and sophisticated cuts and tailoring challenge the norms of menswear. Jigar Shah and Nikita Murarka Shah take us through the vibrant edit.