Based in Hyderabad, this label’s latest edit is an ode to Sindhi royalty!

Founded in 2022 by the Mohnani brothers, Asuka Couture made its debut with a flagship store in the heart of Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. In just a few years, the brand has expanded to Mumbai and Ahmedabad, solidifying its position as a premium menswear label. At the helm is Piyush Mohnani, whose vision and meticulous attention to detail have shaped Asuka Couture’s identity in the luxury menswear sphere. Piyush’s journey into fashion is deeply rooted in heritage. Growing up in a family immersed in the textile industry, he developed an early appreciation for fabrics, textures and artisanal craft. He went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Management Studies from Jai Hind College, Mumbai; followed by a Master’s in Fashion Management from NIFT Delhi. Keen to master technical skills, Piyush also completed the Savile Row Pattern Making course in London, acquiring a global perspective on tailoring and craftsmanship. This rare combination of heritage, formal education and international exposure fuels his passion for creating menswear that bridges tradition with contemporary design.
Asuka Couture has become a favourite among Bollywood and sporting icons alike, with clients including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Deverakonda, Guru Randhawa, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda, Harbhajan Singh and Sanjay Kapoor. Their previous collection, Loomsongs — a lyrical exploration of embroidered linen — garnered acclaim across the country’s fashion circles. Now, with their latest edit, Mastaan, Asuka Couture continues to push boundaries. We caught up with Piyush Mohnani to talk about the new collection.
Tell us about the new collection, Mastaan. What inspired it?
Mastaan celebrates nature, colour and contemporary artistry. We drew inspiration from tropical landscapes, flora and fauna, bringing these motifs to life through modern cuts in indo-westerns and bandhgalas. Each piece features curated embroidery techniques and we’ve incorporated elements of contemporary art into our designs.
For this festive season, we’ve also introduced a vibrant sub-edit of kurtas, perfect for celebrations. Mastaan aims to be an evocative celebration of regal heritage and the soulful artistry of Sindh. Rooted in history yet designed for today’s world, Mastaan is a couture ensemble that brings alive centuries of devotion, mystique and grandeur. The collection name, Mastaan, is a title of honour evoking the untamed, the majestic and the timeless. It draws from the spirit of unknown royals and charmed wanderers of Sindh, whose charisma and allure find new expression in each silhouette.
How does Mastaan differ from your previous collections?
This edit is more experimental in terms of hues and techniques. We’ve explored intricate embroidery, juxtaposed with printed patterns, to create pieces that are visually captivating and rich in texture. Compared to our previous works, there’s a playful sophistication in Mastaan, with each outfit telling a story through fabric, motif and detail.
Are there motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?
Absolutely. We’ve played with abstract prints and geometric ornamentation across indo-westerns and sherwanis. Paisley embroidery makes a subtle yet impactful appearance, while some kurtas feature jewel-inspired embroidered accents. Crafted with meticulous reverence, each garment in the collection is adorned with traditional embellishments — katdana, dabka, moti and zardosi hand-stitched to resemble royal jewels. Every motif recalls the elegance of bygone dynasties, while every thread carries the legacy of those who once embodied regal poise.
Can you describe the colour palette for Mastaan?
We’ve opted for a balance between vibrancy and subtlety. The printed bandhgalas feature lively, tropical colours, while our indo-westerns and kurtas lean towards earthy pastels. Sherwanis incorporate classic beige and gold.
What are the silhouettes that find their way into the collection?
From kurtas and kurta-bundis to bandhgalas, sherwanis, indo-westerns and achkans, the collection bridges culture with contemporary couture, weaving songs and stories into every detail.
What fabrics did you choose for this collection?
We have focused on jacquards, tissue and silk.
Have you started working on your next edit?
Yes! Our attention has shifted to westernwear, including tuxedos and tailored shirts. We’re confident this will be one of our most refined and ambitious collections yet.
INR 35,000 onwards. Available online.
