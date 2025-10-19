Based in Hyderabad, this label’s latest edit is an ode to Sindhi royalty!

Founded in 2022 by the Mohnani brothers, Asuka Couture made its debut with a flagship store in the heart of Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. In just a few years, the brand has expanded to Mumbai and Ahmedabad, solidifying its position as a premium menswear label. At the helm is Piyush Mohnani, whose vision and meticulous attention to detail have shaped Asuka Couture’s identity in the luxury menswear sphere. Piyush’s journey into fashion is deeply rooted in heritage. Growing up in a family immersed in the textile industry, he developed an early appreciation for fabrics, textures and artisanal craft. He went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Management Studies from Jai Hind College, Mumbai; followed by a Master’s in Fashion Management from NIFT Delhi. Keen to master technical skills, Piyush also completed the Savile Row Pattern Making course in London, acquiring a global perspective on tailoring and craftsmanship. This rare combination of heritage, formal education and international exposure fuels his passion for creating menswear that bridges tradition with contemporary design.

Asuka Couture has become a favourite among Bollywood and sporting icons alike, with clients including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Deverakonda, Guru Randhawa, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda, Harbhajan Singh and Sanjay Kapoor. Their previous collection, Loomsongs — a lyrical exploration of embroidered linen — garnered acclaim across the country’s fashion circles. Now, with their latest edit, Mastaan, Asuka Couture continues to push boundaries. We caught up with Piyush Mohnani to talk about the new collection.