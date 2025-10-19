This homegrown Bengaluru label has just debuted its first men’s edit!

Step into the world of Nerige Story and you are instantly transported into a realm where tradition meets audacious modernity. Founded in 2019 in the heart of Bengaluru by the visionary husband-and-wife duo, Pooja Nadig and Shashank Sivapurapu, Nerige Story is more than a label — it’s an intimate dialogue between craft, colour and character. Here, every garment is a story waiting for you to inhabit. You’ll notice it immediately: the instinctive eye behind every design. Pooja and Shashank don’t just design clothes — they breathe life into fabric. Even in fleeting moments, they sketch in textures and silhouettes, imagining wardrobes that are as personal as they are avant-garde. From the salwars Pooja once wore to college, to intricately designed blouses and now even menswear, Shashank and her creations carry an innate sense of self-expression. At Nerige Story, saris were the first canvas — resplendent, timeless and intimately Indian. But as you explore their new collection, you realise that same reverence extends effortlessly to shirts and kurtas. Each piece has a personality of its own. Playful flaps, unexpected pockets, contrasting sleeves and subtle fabric highlights invite you to notice the nuance, the deliberate thought that elevates a shirt from mere clothing to an experience. You can sense the joy in reviving forgotten elements, from the dramatic collars of the ’80s to prints that weave tradition with innovation. Ajrakh dances with sanganeri block prints, handwoven ikat intertwines with printed textures — you rarely encounter combinations so unique, so deliberate. We catch up with Shashank to find out more about the label’s debut men’s edit that features a collection of vivid shirts.
Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?
Our Indian fabrics and their sheer versatility have been the heart of this collection. The fact that every piece of fabric is block-printed by hand — touched, created and perfected by real people — makes it incredibly special. I wanted to bring that human connection and authenticity to life through our silhouettes while keeping the soul of Indian-ness intact. Our block-printing culture is truly an art form — it’s about expressing creativity with our hands, one motif at a time. What could be more beautiful than turning that art into something wearable? Through this collection, we wanted to celebrate these hand-made fabrics and reimagine them for everyday life, not just for festive or occasional wear. It’s also a way to showcase that Indian textiles can be just as fashionable, expressive and contemporary as anything in fast fashion — maybe even more so.
Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?
The motifs in this collection draw from India’s rich textile traditions — you’ll find paisleys, florals, playful fishes, elephants and even polka dots — each carrying a touch of our art and culture.
Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?
When it comes to the colour palette, at Nerige Story we’ve always celebrated variety — and our men’s collection is no different. Just like our saris, these shirts come in everything from neutrals and pastels to bright hues and crisp whites. Whatever colour you’re looking for, you can find it in this collection.
What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?
For this collection, we’ve chosen fabrics that are both comfortable and expressive of Indian craftsmanship — primarily mul cotton, ajrakh modal silk and ikat cotton.
Have you already started working on your next edit?
Yes, we’ve begun work on our next collection and we can’t wait for you to experience it. Once again, the shirts will be unique, effortlessly comfortable and unmistakably Indian — a true celebration of our fabrics and craft
INR 1,899 onwards. Available online.
