This homegrown Bengaluru label has just debuted its first men’s edit!

Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?

Our Indian fabrics and their sheer versatility have been the heart of this collection. The fact that every piece of fabric is block-printed by hand — touched, created and perfected by real people — makes it incredibly special. I wanted to bring that human connection and authenticity to life through our silhouettes while keeping the soul of Indian-ness intact. Our block-printing culture is truly an art form — it’s about expressing creativity with our hands, one motif at a time. What could be more beautiful than turning that art into something wearable? Through this collection, we wanted to celebrate these hand-made fabrics and reimagine them for everyday life, not just for festive or occasional wear. It’s also a way to showcase that Indian textiles can be just as fashionable, expressive and contemporary as anything in fast fashion — maybe even more so.