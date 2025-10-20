A love story in silhouettes unfurls in the latest edit from this popular label!

Founded in New Delhi in 2004, Gauri & Nainika has evolved from an intimate atelier into a name synonymous with contemporary couture and red-carpet glamour. Defined by its distinctly feminine aesthetic, the label draws inspiration from old-Hollywood allure, European art, theatre and the golden age of vintage couture.

Gauri & Nainika's new edit was inspired by a desire to explore Indian silhouettes

Sisters Gauri Karan and Nainika Karan, both graduates of NIFT, channel their shared love for art, literature and cinema into creations that celebrate drama, grace and timeless sophistication. Their signature silhouettes balance structure with fluidity — where bold colour, immaculate cut and luxurious fabric converge in harmonious precision.

Beloved by India’s most celebrated style icons including Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani and Aditi Rao Hydari, to name a few, Gauri & Nainika continue to embody the spirit of modern elegance. We speak to the designer duo about An Indian Edit, their latest resort collection.