A love story in silhouettes unfurls in the latest edit from this popular label!

Founded in New Delhi in 2004, Gauri & Nainika has evolved from an intimate atelier into a name synonymous with contemporary couture and red-carpet glamour. Defined by its distinctly feminine aesthetic, the label draws inspiration from old-Hollywood allure, European art, theatre and the golden age of vintage couture.
Sisters Gauri Karan and Nainika Karan, both graduates of NIFT, channel their shared love for art, literature and cinema into creations that celebrate drama, grace and timeless sophistication. Their signature silhouettes balance structure with fluidity — where bold colour, immaculate cut and luxurious fabric converge in harmonious precision.
Beloved by India’s most celebrated style icons including Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani and Aditi Rao Hydari, to name a few, Gauri & Nainika continue to embody the spirit of modern elegance. We speak to the designer duo about An Indian Edit, their latest resort collection.
Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?
Gauri Karan: This collection was inspired by a desire to explore Indian silhouettes through the lens of our signature aesthetic — volume, femininity and an enduring sense of romance. Over the years, we’ve been asked time and again about venturing into Indian wear and we finally felt it was time to come out with a collection that is rooted in Indian forms in terms of the silhouettes, but stays true to the codes that define the brand.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
Nainika Karan: This is the first time we’ve interpreted Indian silhouettes like saris, lehengas, anarkalis and angrakhas while retaining the western sensibility that our clients know us for. We’ve approached this with the same design philosophy that informs our gowns: sculpted silhouettes, dramatic volume and a refined elegance.
Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?
Gauri: Yes, quite a few. We’ve introduced painterly wildflower prints with a watercolour sensibility, a chinoiserie-inspired print in vivid colour and a moody toile reimagined in tone-on-tone reds and greens. These motifs are unique to this edit and offer a softness and subtlety that feels fresh. You’ll also find intricate embroidery referencing vintage jewellery patterns and 18th-century European textiles.
Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?
Nainika: The palette is romantic, yet refined. Soft pastels, dusty rose, ivory, pale pistachio and champagne gold and some of the colours we have used in solids and prints. Alongside these, we’ve introduced bolder hues like deep forest green and wine red. There’s a bright vermilion in one of the chinoiserie-embroidered tulle looks and a classic red-and-gold pairing that hints at bridalwear, but with a very modern twist. The vivid chinoiserie-inspired prints, in particular, bring a vibrant energy, with shades like turquoise blue, haldi yellow and a vintage-tinged parrot green making a bold appearance.
What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?
Gauri: We’ve worked with featherlight silk organza, sheer tulle, raw silk, chiffon and crêpe. The idea was to use only pure, luxurious fabrics that move beautifully and hold structure when needed. Our embroideries are all done by hand, using techniques like aari, zardosi and fine threadwork.
What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?
Nainika: The collection features saris, both classic and pre-draped, voluminous lehengas with cropped blouses, angrakha-inspired gowns, anarkalis that work as floor length gowns or that can be paired with churidars or lehengas, flowing tulle skirts paired with embroidered corset tops and high-neck blouses with ruffled detailing. While the silhouettes are Indian at their core, the approach is unmistakably our style — clean, exceedingly feminine and form-flattering.
Have you already started working on your next edit?
Gauri: Yes, we’re currently working on our Spring Summer 2026 collection which we just showcased at Lakmé Fashion Week, which returns to our westernwear roots. It’s shaping up to be dramatic with sculptural silhouettes, a rich palette and a darker, more cinematic mood. That said, An Indian Edit has opened up new possibilities for us and we’re looking forward to build on it further.
INR 38,000 onwards. Available online.
