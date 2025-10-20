This festive edit by a popular label brings oomph into men’s fashion…

Sahil Kochhar launched his eponymous label in 2014, following an apprenticeship with Rohit Bal and a formidable training at NIFT. His debut collection that same year made an assured statement — an ode to Indian craftsmanship reimagined through a modern, globally attuned lens. Since then, Sahil has become synonymous with collections that pay homage to India’s artisanal heritage while seamlessly engaging with an international audience.

Sahil Kochhar's festive edit celebrates poetry in everyday forms

Each garment is a labour of devotion, often demanding more than 500 hours of handwork, designed not merely as attire but as heirlooms — pieces that entwine centuries-old craft with contemporary silhouettes for the discerning global Indian man and woman.

Celebrated by a constellation of stars including Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza, Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal and Gauahar Khan, Kochhar’s work continues to resonate on and off the red carpet. We speak with him about his latest menswear vision, the Mohar Festive Edit 2025 that has just hit stores.