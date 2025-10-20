This festive edit by a popular label brings oomph into men’s fashion…

Sahil Kochhar launched his eponymous label in 2014, following an apprenticeship with Rohit Bal and a formidable training at NIFT. His debut collection that same year made an assured statement — an ode to Indian craftsmanship reimagined through a modern, globally attuned lens. Since then, Sahil has become synonymous with collections that pay homage to India’s artisanal heritage while seamlessly engaging with an international audience.
Each garment is a labour of devotion, often demanding more than 500 hours of handwork, designed not merely as attire but as heirlooms — pieces that entwine centuries-old craft with contemporary silhouettes for the discerning global Indian man and woman.
Celebrated by a constellation of stars including Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza, Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal and Gauahar Khan, Kochhar’s work continues to resonate on and off the red carpet. We speak with him about his latest menswear vision, the Mohar Festive Edit 2025 that has just hit stores.
Tell us all we need to know about the new edit?
Inspired by the quiet grandeur of heritage architecture and the poetry of everyday forms — from the curve of a leaf to the play of moonlight, this edit embodies festive couture for the modern man who values detail, substance and the elegance of nuance. The edit is comprised of three distinct sub-edits: Kasi, Amulya and Nayan.
Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?
Yes, intricate laser-cut florals, hand-embroidered medallions and architectural jaals form the visual vocabulary of this collection. Each motif is placed with intention, often echoing patterns found in heritage design.
Do take us through the colour palette?
The festive palette balances vibrance with sophistication: deep black, regal blue, classic red, turmeric yellow and soft peach, alongside earthy undertones. These shades are layered to create depth while maintaining a festive sensibility.
What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?
Handwoven silks, silk organza, silk satin, matka silks and fine cotton blends form the base, enriched with silk velvets to add a celebratory texture.
What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?
Bundi sets, bandhgalas, sherwanis, structured tuxedos, and layered kurta sets with signature panel and straight cuts — each designed with a contemporary edge while holding true to their Indian roots.
Have you already started working on your next edit?
Absolutely. We’re in the midst of launching a bridal and wedding collection that is as much an artistic statement as it is a celebration of love. Expect signature Sahil Kochhar silhouettes reimagined with 3D embroidery, delicate florals and a palette of fresh, luminous colours. Every ensemble is composed from the finest materials and elevated by painstaking hand-embroidery techniques.
INR 65,000 onwards. Available online.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal