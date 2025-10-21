An ode to awakening the inner light, Rekindle celebrates renewal in all its forms

With so much happening in life every day, we often end up losing ourselves. Meeting people, exchanging ideas, indulging in conversations, and dealing with the world around us can make us adaptive, yet layers may begin to cover that inner glow. It’s important to keep peeling those layers away, to reconnect with ourselves, others, nature, and live life our way without losing that spark within. Surmaye’s latest collection, Rekindle, is a gentle reminder to let your light shine, always.

Rekindle celebrates renewal in all its forms

The founder and designer, Swati Singhal, says, “There’s a quiet glow which lives within us all, sometimes dimmed by life’s pace, yet never lost.” Rekindle, according to her, is dedicated to the awakening of inner light, adding new dimension and depth to everything one touches. “The collection celebrates renewal in all its forms: one’s connection with nature, the Earth and its elements, with one another, and with oneself,” she adds.

Swati generally prefers pure handwoven silks. But for this edit, she went ahead with organza, mulberry silk, Kota silk, mulberry silk zari, and Malda silk.