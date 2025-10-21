An ode to awakening the inner light, Rekindle celebrates renewal in all its forms

With so much happening in life every day, we often end up losing ourselves. Meeting people, exchanging ideas, indulging in conversations, and dealing with the world around us can make us adaptive, yet layers may begin to cover that inner glow. It’s important to keep peeling those layers away, to reconnect with ourselves, others, nature, and live life our way without losing that spark within. Surmaye’s latest collection, Rekindle, is a gentle reminder to let your light shine, always.
The founder and designer, Swati Singhal, says, “There’s a quiet glow which lives within us all, sometimes dimmed by life’s pace, yet never lost.” Rekindle, according to her, is dedicated to the awakening of inner light, adding new dimension and depth to everything one touches. “The collection celebrates renewal in all its forms: one’s connection with nature, the Earth and its elements, with one another, and with oneself,” she adds.
Swati generally prefers pure handwoven silks. But for this edit, she went ahead with organza, mulberry silk, Kota silk, mulberry silk zari, and Malda silk.
“ In terms of colours, Rekindle consists of a bold and vibrant palette ranging from bright pink, Persian blue, yellow, violet and green to earthy shades like beige, taupe, terracotta, and leaf green and even pastel shades including coral or blush pink, coral blue, and pastel mint or sea green.”
In some pieces, a touch of gold zari adds an extra hint of festive charm. Swati has adopted some innovative weaving techniques to bring this collection to life. You can find delicate hand-painted floral prints, handembroidered hearts and floral motifs on pieces. These design elements are amped up by intricate beadwork, floral cutwork embroidery, and sequin-detailed accents. Complex lacework and scalloped cutwork further add to the collection’s overall look.
Rekindle has saris ideal for the festive season, wedding ceremonies, cocktail parties or even for everyday special occasions. Whereas, kurta sets can be worn on occasions like Diwali parties, family events, and brunches.
Mentioning her favourite pieces, Swati says,“Handwoven in organza mulberry silk, Earthsong jamdani sari is gorgeous as it showcases jamdani florals blooming like earth breathing into sky. Gentle hues shift with every fold, scattering radiance as if nature were woven into cloth.” She continues with Ocean’s breath sari that comes with a beige canvas, scalloped embroidery, and luminous beadwork that shimmers like dew, and it’s a visual treat to the eyes.
Prices start at Rs 16,500.
Available online.