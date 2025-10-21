Celebrating Varanasi, this menswear edit is all spirit and beauty!

Tell us about the new collection—what inspired it?

The journey began with Maharaja, evolved into Pichwai and has now reached Assi Ghat. The collection draws deeply from the soul of Varanasi, the world’s oldest living city. We were inspired by the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the ghats, the eternal flow of the Ganges and the people who embody its spirit. The pieces embody a meditative harmony — spirituality and serenity articulated through pure raw silk, meticulously hand-embroidered by master craftsmen.