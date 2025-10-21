Celebrating Varanasi, this menswear edit is all spirit and beauty!

Founded in Mumbai almost five years ago, Sammohan is the creative vision of designers Gaurav Gupta and Samar Sharma. Beloved by celebrities such as Rohit Saraf, the label has made waves with its previous edits Maharaja and Pichwai, each a poetic dialogue between heritage and contemporary style. Their latest collection, Assi Ghat, is a love letter to the timeless city of Varanasi. We sat down with Gaurav to unravel the inspiration and craft behind the edit.
Tell us about the new collection—what inspired it?
The journey began with Maharaja, evolved into Pichwai and has now reached Assi Ghat. The collection draws deeply from the soul of Varanasi, the world’s oldest living city. We were inspired by the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the ghats, the eternal flow of the Ganges and the people who embody its spirit. The pieces embody a meditative harmony — spirituality and serenity articulated through pure raw silk, meticulously hand-embroidered by master craftsmen.
Could you describe the colour palette that defines this edit?
The palette is luminous and celebratory — resplendent yellows, regal emeralds, passionate reds and the quiet elegance of ivory. Each hue reflects the vibrancy of Benaras, yet translates seamlessly into festive menswear.
What silhouettes should we expect?
We have created an array of timeless yet modern forms — classic tuxedos, intricately tailored kurtas, stately sherwanis and fluid Indo-western ensembles. Each silhouette balances tradition with contemporary ease, designed for the modern Indian man who honours heritage while embracing global style.
And what comes next for Sammohan?
We are already in the midst of our next chapter — The Mewar. This edit will pay homage to Rajputana valour and grandeur, capturing the pride and regal strength of the region.
INR 34,500 onwards. Available at Pernia’s Pop Up Studio, Vittal Mallya Road and online.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal