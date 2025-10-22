Taking knitwear beyond its casual identity, this label’s latest edit is impressive!
Sarah & Sandeep began their journey in 2012 with a singular vision — to create bespoke fashion that truly respects and celebrates the diversity of the human form. Drawing on extensive research into traditional tailoring techniques in England and Italy, the duo launched their own label, originally christened SS Homme.
In 2019, the house was rebranded as Sarah & Sandeep, a shift that not only marked a new chapter but also set the stage for the launch of their womenswear line in 2021 — a move towards inclusivity and a truer reflection of their Indian identity. Sarah Gonsalves, a graduate of the London College of Fashion with formal training in design and construction, has lent her craft to both national and international labels. Her partner in both life and work, Sandeep Gonsalves, is a celebrated sartorialist and widely recognised as one of India’s most stylish men.
Armed with a Master’s degree in Business Management and rich experience with global multinationals, Sandeep brings strategic depth and brand acumen to the table. Favoured by stars such as Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Varma and Hardik Pandya — Sarah & Sandeep continue to redefine contemporary Indian couture. We caught up with co-founder and creative director Sandeep Gonsalves ahead of the launch of their latest edit, Handmade Knit ’26, to learn more.
Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?
Handmade Knit ’26 is inspired by the tactile beauty of handwoven textures and the quiet sophistication of transitional dressing. We wanted to explore knitwear beyond its conventional casual identity — elevating it into tailored silhouettes that feel soft, structured, and intentional. Designed for the modern founder and the new-age entrepreneur, this collection speaks to a generation that values agility, polish and ease. Whether it’s closing a deal over coffee or transitioning from a pitch to a post-work drink, the edit delivers smart, refined dressing that moves seamlessly between the boardroom and the bar—without ever feeling overdressed.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
This is our first full-knitwear capsule and it departs from our traditional tailoring with a more fluid, lived-in aesthetic. The silhouettes are slightly looser and the detailing is more subtle. Where previous collections focused on structured lines and sharp layering, this edit explores movement, texture and comfort-driven luxury — without compromising on the visual symmetry that defines our brand.
Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?
Yes, the collection features distinct design elements that set it apart — such as raised linear knitting, tuxedo-inspired collar detailing and contrasting piping collars. Signature pintucks, a core house code at Sarah & Sandeep, are reinterpreted in knit form to add depth and geometry. Additionally, the use of S-curve plackets introduces a fluid, architectural twist to otherwise minimal silhouettes.
Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?
The palette is deliberately earthy and muted — designed to work across climates and moods. Key shades include pink, white, black, cerulean, green, olive green, sky blue, classic blush, classic navy, yellow, beige, umber brown and jade green. Each colour was chosen to enhance the textural contrast of the knit and photograph beautifully in both natural and studio lighting.
What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?
We’ve carefully curated five distinct fabrications, each chosen to reflect the collection’s emphasis on breathable comfort and relaxed structure. These include soft and versatile cotton jersey, eco-friendly cotton-bamboo blends for lightweight wearability and loosely woven knits that lend an airy, textured feel. The range is rounded out with cotton piqué, offering subtle structure and ribbed knits, which provide stretch and dimensionality — making each silhouette feel both refined and effortless.
What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?
Introducing a fresh vocabulary in luxury knitwear, the edit redefines comfort through architectural silhouettes crafted in breathable yarns. The collection features relaxed knit polos with structured or concept collars, refined round-neck knits and loosely woven co-ord sets that marry softness with form. Classic polos round off the edit, offering timeless appeal with a modern, artisanal touch.
Have you already started working on your next edit?
Yes, we’re currently developing our upcoming collection, The Sartorial Wedding ’26, which will be unveiled soon.
INR 30,000 onwards. Available to order by appointment through virtual consultations.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal