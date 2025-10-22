Taking knitwear beyond its casual identity, this label’s latest edit is impressive!

Sarah & Sandeep began their journey in 2012 with a singular vision — to create bespoke fashion that truly respects and celebrates the diversity of the human form. Drawing on extensive research into traditional tailoring techniques in England and Italy, the duo launched their own label, originally christened SS Homme.

In 2019, the house was rebranded as Sarah & Sandeep, a shift that not only marked a new chapter but also set the stage for the launch of their womenswear line in 2021 — a move towards inclusivity and a truer reflection of their Indian identity. Sarah Gonsalves, a graduate of the London College of Fashion with formal training in design and construction, has lent her craft to both national and international labels. Her partner in both life and work, Sandeep Gonsalves, is a celebrated sartorialist and widely recognised as one of India’s most stylish men.

Armed with a Master’s degree in Business Management and rich experience with global multinationals, Sandeep brings strategic depth and brand acumen to the table. Favoured by stars such as Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Varma and Hardik Pandya — Sarah & Sandeep continue to redefine contemporary Indian couture. We caught up with co-founder and creative director Sandeep Gonsalves ahead of the launch of their latest edit, Handmade Knit ’26, to learn more.