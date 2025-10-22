The AW ’25 edit from this Bengaluru-based label, changes the wedding game!

Founded in 1923, PN Rao has evolved from a single tailoring unit in Bengaluru into one of South India’s most distinguished menswear houses. With a century-long legacy, the brand is celebrated for marrying traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, offering both bespoke and ready-to-wear collections that embody refinement, elegance and timeless appeal. Ahead of the launch of their latest AW ’25 edit, Garden of Moments, we spoke to Ketan Pishe, Partner at PN Rao Fine Suits, to learn more.
Tell us about the new collection — what was the inspiration behind it?
Garden of Moments is our ode to the quiet poetry of weddings — those fleeting glances, bursts of laughter and subtle gestures that often outlast the rituals themselves. We drew inspiration from flowers and destination weddings, which serve as silent witnesses to love stories. The collection balances nostalgia with contemporary restraint, using floral and foliage motifs, muted shades and fluid silhouettes to reflect an emotional shift towards intimacy, memory and unhurried joy. Rather than viewing weddings as spectacles, Garden of Moments presents them as living archives of feeling, where every detail becomes a treasured memory. It’s a seamless blend of festive grandeur with the warmth of personal moments, elevated by thoughtful detail and heartfelt expression.
Could you take us through the colour palette?
The palette moves gracefully across occasions. Midnight blues and deep greens, with nature-inspired motifs, set the tone for moments to remember, while richer shades lend themselves to cocktail evenings and sangeet celebrations. Ivory and cream provide classic foundations for jodhpuris and sherwanis, making them ideal for traditional wedding wear. For haldi and mehendi, we’ve added romantic hues along with antique metallics — gold and aged gold accents that highlight embroidery and delicate detailing, ensuring versatility across ceremonies.
What fabrics define this edit?
The fabrics are luxurious yet versatile, featuring refined blends embellished with intricate hand and machine embroidery. Floral and foliage-inspired motifs are woven into the designs, while elegant jacquards — carefully selected for the autumn–winter season — bring depth, texture and a sense of understated opulence.
And what silhouettes can we expect?
The collection embraces a wide spectrum: bundis, layered jodhpuris, classic sherwanis, timeless tuxedos for both formal and cocktail settings, as well as designer tuxedo shirts and tailored trousers. Each silhouette is designed to reflect both occasion and personality, ensuring versatility while retaining the brand’s hallmark sophistication.
INR 3,999 onwards. Available at PN Rao stores and online.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal