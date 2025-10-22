The AW ’25 edit from this Bengaluru-based label, changes the wedding game!

Tell us about the new collection — what was the inspiration behind it?

Garden of Moments is our ode to the quiet poetry of weddings — those fleeting glances, bursts of laughter and subtle gestures that often outlast the rituals themselves. We drew inspiration from flowers and destination weddings, which serve as silent witnesses to love stories. The collection balances nostalgia with contemporary restraint, using floral and foliage motifs, muted shades and fluid silhouettes to reflect an emotional shift towards intimacy, memory and unhurried joy. Rather than viewing weddings as spectacles, Garden of Moments presents them as living archives of feeling, where every detail becomes a treasured memory. It’s a seamless blend of festive grandeur with the warmth of personal moments, elevated by thoughtful detail and heartfelt expression.