Designs that shine: Young creators redefine festive jewellery trends

This festive season two young jewellery designers have come up with a stunning collection of jewellery designed to add sparkle to every celebration—from intimate family dinners and joyous get-togethers to glamorous card parties and festive soirées.

Anisha Mittal, co-founder of House of Migo, holds an Economics degree from the University of Nottingham. Her partner, Isha Goyal has a background in Brand Management from Parsons School of Design and Marketing Analytics from University College London. What binds them is their love for design and together they curate pieces that redefine elegance.

Bold statements with a wearable edge

This collection celebrates the timeless language of love. It features chokers that embrace the neck like eternal bonds, earrings that cascade with passion, haathphools, and hair ornaments reminiscent of sacred unions. “Floral carvings on gemstones are symbolic of the blossoming of new love. Pearls represent loyalty and constancy. Kundan and polki detailing is a nod to the heirloom tradition—jewellery lovingly passed from one generation to the next,” explains Anisha.