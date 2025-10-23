Designs that shine: Young creators redefine festive jewellery trends

This festive season two young jewellery designers have come up with a stunning collection of jewellery designed to add sparkle to every celebration—from intimate family dinners and joyous get-togethers to glamorous card parties and festive soirées.
Anisha Mittal, co-founder of House of Migo, holds an Economics degree from the University of Nottingham. Her partner, Isha Goyal has a background in Brand Management from Parsons School of Design and Marketing Analytics from University College London. What binds them is their love for design and together they curate pieces that redefine elegance.
This collection celebrates the timeless language of love. It features chokers that embrace the neck like eternal bonds, earrings that cascade with passion, haathphools, and hair ornaments reminiscent of sacred unions. “Floral carvings on gemstones are symbolic of the blossoming of new love. Pearls represent loyalty and constancy. Kundan and polki detailing is a nod to the heirloom tradition—jewellery lovingly passed from one generation to the next,” explains Anisha.
Festive trends
The duo agrees that this festive season is all about statement yet wearable pieces. “Think bold earrings that elevate traditional outfits, layered necklaces that pair seamlessly with both Indian and Western silhouettes, and charms that add a playful, personalised touch,” says Isha.
Of pearls and colourful gemstones
Pearls have made a striking comeback in modern, experimental forms like irregular baroque shapes and layered strands. “Pearl-meets-metal contrasts are very in,” notes Isha.
She adds, “Coloured gemstones are the season’s most joyful trend—emeralds, citrines, amethysts, and sapphires are no longer just accents; they’re centre stage. They add vibrancy, individuality, and a festive sparkle that makes every look stand out.”
The sweet spot
Gold-plated silver is a popular choice for modern jewellery lovers, balancing luxury and accessibility. “It offers the richness of gold’s timeless allure while remaining lightweight, versatile, and attainable,” says Anisha. “For today’s jewellery lovers who seek both quality and style, it allows investing in multiple statement pieces without compromise.”
Must-haves
Navratan choker and bracelet: A bold, symbolic power piece studded with 120kt of navratna stones and 22kt gold plating made of recycled brass. The choker converts into a bracelet, offering versatility and elegance.
Pearl ear chain-Anaash: A modern take on pearls perfect for both Indian and Western looks, adding an edge to festive outfits.
22kt rose gold plated pastel zircon hair accessory–Outhouse: A cascading braid ornament that reinvents traditional style with luxe, editorial flair—a favourite among brides and experimental dressers.
