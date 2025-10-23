Iktara, the latest edit from this Delhi-based label sees fabric as poetry!

Let’s talk about your latest edit, Iktara. What was the inspiration behind this collection?

Iktara is a romance incarnate. Period. What better way to welcome the wedding and festive season than this labour of love. I wanted it to feel like a song, where fabric becomes poetry and colour becomes desire and motifs seduce the wearer. Midnight navy dissolves into soft wax like dusk leaning into dawn. Every shade is a confession of love, romance and the beauty of nature and botanicals. Every silhouette is an ode to the woman of today. The botanical appliqué blossoms in motion, petals mid-bloom are metaphors for intimacy and tenderness. Embroidery spills across fabric like emotion. Decoration and adornment are vehicles of this intimacy.