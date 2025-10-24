Sustainable festive dressing gets a modern makeover in Sunhera collection

The choice of a monochrome base isn’t new to Ka-Sha—it’s part of the brand’s design DNA. “At Ka-Sha, we consistently focus on innovative surface techniques,” Karishma explains. “Every season, we strive to enhance the craftsmanship from our previous collections. The distinct black and white palette provides the high contrast essential for showcasing our intricate symmetric, geometric, and organic designs.”

Sunhera plays on this tension between contrast and celebration, form and texture. The pieces come alive through an array of appliqué and embroidery techniques using metallic threads. “We’ve worked with a range of techniques to bring these designs to life,” Karishma shares. “From tailor-stitch to machine embroidery with zari threads, hand embroidery, and our classic appliqué work—each process has added depth and dimension to the garments.”

Crafted from various weights and textures of cotton and chanderi fabrics, the collection offers a versatile canvas for embellishment, while ensuring comfort and breathability—an important consideration for modern Indian festive wear. “We have extensively worked with metallic handwoven fabrics and metallic threads for this festive collection, especially the gold,” Karishma notes.

The Sunhera collection includes a curated mix of uppers, skirts, dresses, and outerwear, with a playful sense of style. Standout pieces include the Sunhera Jacket, Sunhera Skirt, Tara Sunhera Skirt, Sher Panbo Jacket, and the Zaveri Varsha Jacket—statement pieces that speak to the celebratory spirit the collection is meant to evoke. “The collection features contemporary dressy skirts paired with coordinating upper wear such as crop tops and shirts with embroidery and appliqué,” Karishma says. “Additionally, we’ve included individual dresses and statement jackets that offer versatility and flair.”

Through Sunhera, Karishma Shahani Khan reaffirms her label’s core ethos: that fashion can be festive without compromising sustainability, and celebratory without losing its soul. It’s a collection made not just to wear—but to honour craft, celebrate heritage, and sparkle with meaning.

Price on request. At Collage, Rutland Gate.

