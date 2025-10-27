Satya Paul’s new edit takes us on a journey back to roots
Satya Paul’s AW’25 collection, Full Circle, celebrates travel, discovery, and the joy of coming home. The collection is a collation of visual styles from different cultures. There are aboriginal-inspired patterns, Gond-like shapes from nature, concentric circles, and even retro polka dots. Bauhaus geometry meets Yayoi Kusama’s playful dots, creating timeless yet modern prints. The day-to-tonight pieces are flowy, and silhouettes include saris, co-ord sets, breezy tunics, and chic kaftans crafted in soft silks and fluid cottons. A vivid colour palette and bold motifs bring back the signature energy and spirit of the label. Creative directors David Abraham, Kevin Nigli, and Rakesh Thakore take us through the same.
Tell us about Full Circle: the colours, cuts, textures, fabrics, and silhouettes.
Rakesh: In keeping with the Satya Paul palette, Full Circle runs through a wide spectrum from ivory, blues, and greens to deeper reds and blacks, lifted with accents of silver and gold. This season, we’ve explored a mix of contemporary silhouettes, with dresses taking a strong focus alongside effortless separates and occasion-ready pieces. The fabrics are soft silks, georgettes, satins, and breathable linens that move beautifully from daywear to evening.
The colour palette leans into signature Abraham & Thakore monochromes with splashes of neon. What’s the idea behind that?
David: We’ve always loved the clarity of monochrome; it’s timeless and graphic. But for Full Circle, we wanted that conversation between calm and energy. So, we brought in those spontaneous pops of colour which break the neutrality just enough to bring in optimism and a playful edge.
Tell us about the prints in this edit.
Kevin: Prints are at the heart of who we are, and this season—everything revolves around the dot. It’s such a simple form but carries so much symbolism, continuity, unity and movement. Our references ranged from local Madhubani and Gond art to Aboriginal dot paintings, and even global influences like Bauhaus, Damien Hirst, and Yayoi Kusama. These dots evolve into forms that feel meditative yet modern, a mix of the artistic and the everyday.
How is this edit different from the last one?
Rakesh: Our previous collection, Kaleidoscope, was inspired by modern abstract art and was dynamic, full of colours, and motion. Full Circle feels more personal. It’s about reflection, returning to our roots while carrying everything we’ve gathered along the way: experiences, stories, and inspirations.
What’s trending in party wear this winter?
David: This winter is all about dresses with a hint of shimmer pieces that feel easy but elevated. Think fluid silhouettes that catch the light without overwhelming it.
What are the winter wardrobe must-haves?
Rakesh: Definitely layering over-sized jackets, fluid separates, and a vibrant Satya Paul scarf. A scarf always adds that perfect touch of colour and individuality, especially when the season feels muted.
What’s next for the label?
Kevin: We’re expanding our ready-to-wear collections and exploring occasion and destination wear pieces designed for parties, getaways, and tropical weddings. The idea is to make Satya Paul a part of those special, celebratory moments too.
