Satya Paul’s new edit takes us on a journey back to roots

A

Kevin: Prints are at the heart of who we are, and this season—everything revolves around the dot. It’s such a simple form but carries so much symbolism, continuity, unity and movement. Our references ranged from local Madhubani and Gond art to Aboriginal dot paintings, and even global influences like Bauhaus, Damien Hirst, and Yayoi Kusama. These dots evolve into forms that feel meditative yet modern, a mix of the artistic and the everyday.