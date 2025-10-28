Here’s an edit that explores the age-old technique of Shibori as a philosophy

We all love wearing artisanal clothes, but the joy doubles when someone tells you about the story behind them. What also makes it exciting is when we know that the fabric that we are draping has been touched by someone, preferably skilled hands and the artform that we see now is the result of someone’s hardwork, talent, skillsets and thoughts. It’s a process of creativity, ideas, stories and even therapy and transformation for the maker as well as the wearer, at least in some way or the other. Don’t you think? Divyam Mehta, whose collections often carry the trace of human touch, has unveiled Gardener. This time, he has the age-old technique of shibori as a philosophy rather than a process, through this collection.

Inspired by the act of tending to soil, craft, and self, Gardener unfolds like a meditation on transformation

Taking us through the Gardener, Divyam says, “With this, I would like to look at the age-old technique of shibori as a form of renewal.” He wanted to explore it as a philosophy rather than a process: a study of patience, rhythm, and natural growth. “Inspired by the act of tending to soil, craft, and self, Gardener unfolds like a meditation on transformation,” he adds. To be more accurate, Divyam looks at the fabric as something alive, capable of teaching through its reactions to dye and bind. Each piece, he mentions, becomes a reflection of nature’s organic unpredictability.