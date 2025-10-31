Designer Suravika Singh’s latest drop is all about sensuous structures in a soft palette
Kolkata-based designer Suravika Singh’s eight-year-old label, Suravika S, is known for its nuanced designs, chic cuts, elegant colours, and experimental silhouettes. While her forte lies in contemporary Indian wear, she has gradually expanded into Western ensembles as well. Her latest collection, Echo, reflects this evolution by blending ethnic silhouettes with Western sensuality to create pieces that feel modern, intimate, and effortlessly chic. Suravika’s design process is often influenced by her emotional state at the time of creation, serving as an extension of her warm personality. “As I evolve personally, so does my design process, which reflects in the mood of every new collection,” she says.
Could you tell us about Echo?
Echo is about subtle resonance and sensual contrasts. The fabrics include soft and flowing silks, chiffons, and lightweight organza, with delicate embroideries, layered finishes, and appliqué work. The silhouettes balance structure with fluidity, featuring clean modern cuts and draped forms that together create a poetic, wearable luxury experience.
The collection features mostly flesh tones and neutrals. What inspired the colour palette?
The palette embraces quiet strength while unleashing an inner siren. Muted flesh tones and gentle neutrals sit alongside deeper hues such as blues, maroons, and greens. The pastels express softness, quiet confidence, and sophistication, while the richer shades represent a willingness to own one’s shadows. Each colour is chosen to echo the wearer’s essence rather than overpower it, making the pieces versatile.
What is the core idea behind Echo?
Echo is about embodying your true self. It celebrates the quiet power of vulnerability, the courage to be soft and the beauty of contradictions such as confidence with elegance, and desire with restraint. Each piece is designed to resonate emotionally with the wearer.
How does this collection differ from your previous work?
While earlier collections leaned towards bolder statements and maximalist detailing, Echo is more introspective and subtle. It is rooted in refined restraint, layered textures and mood-driven tones, prioritising emotional connection over dramatic visual impact.
Silhouettes are a key strength of your label. How have you approached them in this edit?
Silhouettes are very important to me. In this collection, every piece holds its own mystery. The modern wardrobe craves a balance of edge and glamour, with pieces that are lightweight, easy to wear, and expressive of personality. I wanted to create a diverse range of styles and patterns that people can personally resonate with. A silhouette is only as powerful as it makes you feel, and that emotion is what I have woven into this collection. Meticulous craftsmanship, opulent detailing, and clean, modern lines continue to define the label.
What inspires your design philosophy?
Inspiration comes from personal reflection, stillness, and the interplay of emotion. Nature, textures, and art influence the narrative too, but ultimately the philosophy is about honouring the human experience, inner strength, and softness.
What are the future plans for the label?
The label will continue to create mood-driven collections that highlight individuality. Echo marks the start of a series focused on luxury, subtlety and personal expression, helping women wear pieces that feel emotionally attuned to them.
What trends are you seeing in occasion and party wear this winter season?
Layered textures, soft metallic accents, animal prints, and understated yet statement-making silhouettes. Voluminous sleeves, asymmetric hems, and flowing drapes are popular since they offer comfort without losing impact, ideal for winter soirées and festive gatherings.
What are some winter occasion wardrobe essentials this year?
Soft draped gowns, capes, sculpted jackets, and versatile layering pieces in luxe fabrics and tactile textures. Pieces that move with ease while elevating presence are key to the season.
Could you give us a glimpse into what is coming next from the label?
The upcoming spring and summer collection will be a contemporary Western edit rooted in elevated resortwear.
