Designer Suravika Singh’s latest drop is all about sensuous structures in a soft palette

Kolkata-based designer Suravika Singh’s eight-year-old label, Suravika S, is known for its nuanced designs, chic cuts, elegant colours, and experimental silhouettes. While her forte lies in contemporary Indian wear, she has gradually expanded into Western ensembles as well. Her latest collection, Echo, reflects this evolution by blending ethnic silhouettes with Western sensuality to create pieces that feel modern, intimate, and effortlessly chic. Suravika’s design process is often influenced by her emotional state at the time of creation, serving as an extension of her warm personality. “As I evolve personally, so does my design process, which reflects in the mood of every new collection,” she says.